The Ligonier Township Planning Commission will conduct a comprehensive review of the municipality’s zoning ordinance, but the months-long process may cause a time crunch for a nonprofit seeking to establish a spiritual retreat center in the township.
Representatives for The Pittsburgh Retreat (TPR) on Thursday night spoke about the organization’s plans to establish a non-denominational faith-based retreat facility at the 133-acre Hidden Meadow Farm, located on a private lane off of Austraw Road.
TPR has entered into a sales agreement to purchase the listed $5.5 million luxury estate from former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald and his wife Kendi and is slated to close on the property this summer.
The sale is contingent upon TPR securing specific zoning changes in Ligonier Township. The organization’s retreat concept does not fit into any of the permitted, conditional, or special exception uses allowed in the agricultural (A-1) district where Hidden Meadow Farm is located.
In order to move forward, TPR needs the township to amend its zoning ordinance to create a definition for “retreat center” and add that use as a conditional use for properties in the A-1 district.
“We’re looking at other townships and no one seems to have this definition. It seems that any other place where we’ve seen these types of uses, they get pigeonholed under ‘bed and breakfast.’ To us, that’s not an appropriate bed and breakfast use, which is why we’re asking for this amendment,” TPR attorney Frank Kosir of Meyer Unkovic Scott explained.
The definition TPR submitted to the planning commission reads, in part, as “a building or group of buildings operated by a nonprofit or religious entity in which individuals, or families may, for a fee, reside for not more than 90 days during which time those guests are given an opportunity for respite from ordinary day-to-day living by way of solitude, meditation, prayer and group activities designed to restore physical, mental and spiritual well-being.”
Ligonier Township’s board of supervisors must hold a public hearing on any conditional use request, which would need to meet certain parameters before approval. The proposed ordinance amendment also includes eight standards and criteria that a retreat center would be required to satisfy, including: having a nonprofit or religious entity as operator; offering support, mentoring, therapeutic counseling services or spiritual activities like prayer and meditation; having a minimum parcel size; prohibitions on providing alcohol, drugs or hallucinogenic substances or providing medical, clinical or psychiatric services; adequate traffic and parking accommodations; sufficient water and septic systems, and limiting guest stays to a maximum 90 consecutive days in a calendar year.
The planning commission tabled the ordinance amendment while it awaits more information about TRP, its vision, and how other municipalities have defined and regulated similar facilities.
Members asked multiple questions about the organization’s financial status, guest and parking capacity, and the retreat center’s potential programs and offerings.
“I personally don’t have any reservations about what you’re planning on doing. I’m more concerned with viability,” planning commission member Chris Hefner said, inquiring about commercial food service capabilities and sanitary facilities.
“Do we have something to compare this to from other municipalities? I think that would benefit us tremendously,” Chairwoman Barbara Nalle asked. “I don’t know what other municipalities have done with retreat centers.”
“There’s got to be some other places – not necessarily in Pennsylvania, maybe West Virginia, Ohio – where they would have something that we can compare to,” she added.
Hidden Meadow Farm includes a three-story 17,000-square foot home and two smaller houses that would host 10-20 people typically staying about 30 days, plus a full-time staff.
Guests would follow a structured routine throughout the week with morning reflections, group discussions and lectures, exercise and meals, plus outdoor recreation and special activities on the weekends, according to TRP planning committee member Karen Plavan.
TPR officials feel Hidden Meadow Farm’s rural environment, which include a large wooded acreage and gardens, aligns with the retreat center’s mission.
“The natural setting for us is very important. Getting into nature is really good for just relaxing, stepping back. Meditation in nature is going to be very important, spiritual-wise,” TPR board director Ed Wethli said.
While TPR’s business model is based on a drug and alcohol recovery center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Kosir stressed that the proposed Ligonier retreat would not serve as a treatment facility, administer medication, or host guests with addiction problems.
“I’m anticipating the first question is going to be, are we a treatment center? We are not a treatment center. I want to be very clear, we don’t administer medication, we don’t take people who have addictions. What we take are people who have problems in their lives,” Kosir said.
“We’re not a psychiatric treatment center, we’re not a drug and alcohol treatment center, we’re not a mental health clinic,” Plavan echoed.
Rather, the facility would welcome people who are struggling with divorce or the loss of a spouse or family member, or clergy in need of spiritual renewal, for example. TRP has a strong local faith-based network including connections with the Pittsburgh Pastoral Care Conference and the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, according to Plavan and Kosir.
The nonprofit has been fundraising to purchase Hidden Meadow Farm through private individual donors and foundations, but the retreat center would be self-sustaining, with a $5,000 monthly fee for guests.
Plavan had initially approached the planning commission last September to gauge its thoughts about the retreat center. TPR had a prior sales agreement in place at the time, but were outbid by another prospective buyer. When that deal fell through, McDonald reached back out, she said.
TPR would need the zoning changes to take effect before it closes on the property in mid-July. However, the planning commission is poised to start a comprehensive review of Ligonier Township’s entire zoning ordinance – a lengthy and expensive project – to identify what changes or additions are needed since the ordinance was enacted in 2015.
Ligonier Township Solicitor Dan Hudock advised the planning commission to consider long-term ramifications of such a zoning ordinance amendment.
“Also think of it in the bigger picture as to what this would mean for the next group that comes in and buys such and such other large house and wants to do something there,” Hudock said. “Is it better to clarify it for everybody now and in the future?...that’s the question.”
The retreat center request will be back on the planning commission’s agenda for its April 27 meeting, after which it will host a non-public workshop to review the zoning ordinance line by line.
The commission held a similar non-public session last November – where no recommendations were made – to discuss ideas including strengthening advertising billboard regulations, correcting grammatical errors, and adding new uses such as tiny houses and medical marijuana dispensaries.
Rick Krouse, the township’s new zoning and code enforcement officer, has been reading the zoning ordinance with a critical eye not only to familiarize himself with the law but also to identify anything unclear that should be addressed in the future zoning ordinance update.
“We’ve talked about this zoning update for a while, we couldn’t start it because we were in flux with our staff. So now we have staff. And there’s things I’m sure that a lot of people would like to see done on these zoning issues, we have to update that, but it is a timely process and you can’t piecemeal it,” Nalle said.
