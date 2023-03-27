The Ligonier Township Planning Commission will conduct a comprehensive review of the municipality’s zoning ordinance, but the months-long process may cause a time crunch for a nonprofit seeking to establish a spiritual retreat center in the township.

Representatives for The Pittsburgh Retreat (TPR) on Thursday night spoke about the organization’s plans to establish a non-denominational faith-based retreat facility at the 133-acre Hidden Meadow Farm, located on a private lane off of Austraw Road.

