Members of Ligonier Township’s planning commission were puzzled when they opened up a new draft of a proposed property maintenance ordinance and didn’t see their edits from a public workshop earlier this month.
The planning commission met Thursday night to act on what they expected to be a final version of the document they developed over the last several months with township solicitor Michael Korns.
Korns explained he had updated the property maintenance code on his computer as the planning commission advised during the nearly two-hour work session on Feb. 4, but the changes were not saved properly.
He apologized and chalked it up to a “version control issue.”
The planning commission voted to table the property maintenance code while members meet with Korns and zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma outside of the meeting to incorporate the desired revisions before it recommends the ordinance to the board of supervisors for approval.
“It still has a lot of stuff in it that we thought we were taking out. If we don’t have the exact copy we’re sending to the supervisors, I don’t feel right in voting on it, because I don’t know what I’m voting on,” vice chairman Jim Darr said.
The property maintenance code — which is part of a proposed ordinance that would amend Ligonier Township’s Code of Ordinances — focuses on health and safety issues with exterior property areas that have been difficult to address using the township’s existing nuisance ordinance.
The code covers subjects like garbage, pest control, high grass and noxious weeds, maintenance of exterior property items including swimming pools, and what are considered hazardous building conditions.
The ordinance is generally a combination of sections from the International Code Council’s 2012 International Property Maintenance Code and Penn Township’s property maintenance code, but customized for Ligonier Township, as Korns explained at previous meetings.
Some of the planning commission’s suggested edits included: defining the term “sanitary;” deleting portions regarding protective treatment of exterior surfaces like doors, windows, decks and fences; revising the junk motor vehicles section to parallel the nuisance ordinance; and removing other parts it believed dealt with aesthetic issues or addressed problems already covered by existing laws.
Planning commission chairwoman Barbara Nalle added that the commission should also review a written “administration policy” for the code process and forward that to the supervisors as well.
Citations would still be complaint-driven like the nuisance ordinance, but the property maintenance code would better define unacceptable conditions and allow the zoning officer to issue written violations and fines to property owners who don’t comply with its provisions.
Although it couldn’t move forward with the property maintenance ordinance, the planning commission was able to review and recommend two minor subdivisions during Thursday’s meeting.
The first plan carves two small lots from the more than 60-acre Sandra Ford estate on Rose Road, located on the hillside below the Darlington fire station.
One tract — measuring just over 1.5 acres — encompasses an existing house and septic system. The second parcel of 4.76 acres is slated to be a side-lot addition to Ford estate executrix Michelle Barkemeyer’s property.
The plan maintains a right-of-way for an existing driveway onto the second lot, which has a non-buildable waiver.
The second subdivision involves Girard and Laurie Tibbott’s nearly 530-acre property along Chestnut Ridge. The majority of the land sits on the eastern side of Matson Road, so the couple wants to slice off the sliver of land that abuts the western side — almost eight acres — and create a woodland buffer.
The property is split by the road, so separating the small acreage on the opposite side from the bulk of the land would facilitate a potential future sale of the residual tract.
Pikewood Energy Corporation formerly owned the Tibbotts’ property, which is located in the agricultural zoning district, but never developed it, according to Nieusma.
Both subdivisions will go to the supervisors for final approval at their March 9 meeting.
