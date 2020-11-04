A Ligonier Township man convicted in August of setting fire to his home in early 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to serve two to four years in prison.
Brian W. McVicker, 55, was convicted in August of arson, risking catastrophe and criminal mischief in connection with the Jan. 15, 2019 fire at a home near the Washington Furnace Inn along Route 30. He was acquitted of one arson count, while a charge of burglary was dismissed during the trial and other counts were dismissed prior to the start of the trial, according to court records. McVicker lived in the home rent-free in exchange for serving as caretaker of the tavern. According to police, McVicker set the home ablaze before barging into a neighbor’s home, spraying a fire extinguisher and shouting that he was being threatened by unnamed people.
Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio issued the sentence and ordered McVicker to pay the former owners of the property $125,000 in restitution.
Prosecutors during McVicker’s trial said he started the blaze about two months after the property that included both the home and the Washington Furnace Inn was put up for sale. Chad Granatire, the property’s owner at the time of the fire, told Bilik-DeFazio he sold the property at a loss in September 2019.
McVicker was granted credit for time served.
He has been held in Westmoreland County Prison since his Jan. 16, 2019 arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.