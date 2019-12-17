Ligonier Valley police arrested a Ligonier Township man accused of assaulting two women and threatening them with a shotgun at his home near Wilpen.
Wayne J. Deem, 51, was charged with three counts of simple assault, two counts each of harassment and reckless endangerment and charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats in connection with the alleged incident.
According to court documents, when police arrived to the home in response to a report of an assault involving a weapon, the alleged victims said Deem was inside the home loading a shotgun in a bedroom.
The women told police Deem threatened and physically assaulted them before going to the bedroom to get a shotgun, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Deem also knocked over furniture in the house and broke a television before police arrived, police said.
Once on the scene, officers were able to contact Deem by telephone and instructed him to come out of the house and surrender, according to the affidavit, and Deem was taken into custody without incident.
Deem was arraigned Sunday before Magisterial District Judge Mark Mansour and ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Denise Thiel for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 20.
