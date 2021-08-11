The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors this week held a public hearing to gather feedback from local residents and taxpayers on a property maintenance ordinance it could enact.
The proposed ordinance is the result of months of work by the township’s planning commission, its solicitor, and additional revisions by the supervisors.
What began as a 40-page document is now only a dozen pages, as township officials tried to develop regulations that would allow staff to address health and safety hazards while not being burdensome to residents.
The proposed ordinance addresses outdoor property issues such as sanitation, high grass, noxious weeds, and rodent/insect infestation, plus unsafe exterior structure conditions and garbage accumulation. It also outlines the fines and penalties for violating the ordinance.
Those who spoke at the hearing held during the supervisors’ meeting Tuesday were concerned about the strength and effectiveness of the current draft.
Planning commission chairwoman Barbara Nalle said the ordinance is a good start toward making it easier for the township to issue citations and avoid going to court over property maintenance matters.
She said that high grass seems to be a recurring grievance, according to the log that township staff have been keeping since March, as the ordinance’s enforcement would be complaint-driven. However, she noted that the supervisors last month chose to eliminate a grass height limit for high density residential areas from the ordinance.
“This does seem to be a concern, but I think it needs to be further defined in what is high grass? Is it 10 inches, is it 8 inches?” Nalle said. “Make it less subjective and more definitive in that regard.”
Testifying as a resident, zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma agreed that the ordinance needs such a metric for it to be equally enforceable and stand up in court.
He also pointed out that unkept yards and blighted homes not only impact property values and aesthetics, but also affect the community’s mental health.
“You can’t help but feel sad for these people that live in these kinds of conditions. And it makes everybody around them feel sad, their properties go down. It’s not a good condition for anything to be in,” Nieusma said.
Also speaking as a Ligonier Township native and resident and not as a representative of the Ligonier Valley Police Department, Michael Matrunics talked about the investments he has made into his home for himself as well as his neighbors.
He cited a nearby property strewn with garbage, a folded up mattress, and refrigerator. and related how his bank told him his home value was not what it could be because of that specific property.
“I put a lot of my finances into my home to live the way I do. And that is the biggest portion of what I put into my home to make it nice. And I feel that I’m getting kind of robbed of that because this property is so bad,” Matrunics said.
He stressed the importance of having the ordinance strong enough to elicit compliance.
“I feel it’s the due diligence of the supervisors to protect the other citizens from this type of activity going on,” Matrunics said. “I do understand that you don’t want to put a very strict ordinance on people to make it difficult and so forth, but when it’s affecting — what they’re doing — me and what I own and what I take pride in in this community and want to make it better, then I feel it should be obviously enforceable enough and strong enough to protect me as a resident in the Ligonier Valley.”
Although the supervisors did not vote on the proposed property maintenance ordinance after the hearing, it can now be placed on the board’s next agenda for action, likely in September, township manager Terry Carcella told the Bulletin after the meeting.
In other business, following the Friends of Ligonier Beach’s (FOLB) successful Community Clean-Up Day at Ligonier Beach last month, the supervisors approved two more volunteer days at the recreation site from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 2.
The FOLB citizen group partnered with Ligonier Township to host the July 31 event where a group of volunteers used shovels, weed eaters, and chainsaws to spruce up the property.
“I was there. It was extremely organized. It was run safely. Everybody took very good care. People were working well together, and it looks great,” supervisor Stephanie Verna said.
A total of 34 people joined the efforts that morning, FOLB president Melissa Eller told the supervisors.
“We were really excited by that turnout. We got a lot of work done in four short hours. We think we even had a lady from the township in her 90s who was carrying around a leaf blower, which put myself and Julie (Donovan, FOLB secretary) to shame,” Eller said.
The value of the volunteer labor was almost $29 per hour for a total of nearly $4,000, which could be applied towards a matching grant for Ligonier Beach, according to finance officer Bethany Caldwell.
The Ligonier Township Recreation Board also recently brought a local auctioneer to Ligonier Beach to gauge what leftover equipment and building fixtures could be sold from the still-shuttered swimming pool and restaurant. Nieusma said the auctioneer would submit a proposal to the township for consideration.
The recreation board is also exploring expanding the Ligonier Community Garden and adding some retaining walls along the walkway leading to the bridge at Mill Creek Memorial Park, Nieusma said.
Assistant police Chief Matrunics also announced that the Ligonier Valley Police Department received an additional $16,500 grant from the Burr family through the Florida-based Indian River Community Foundation for its new WatchGuard Video body camera system and network server.
The department was previously awarded grants from the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for the technology, but the additional funding ensured that it purchased the current model as well as an upgraded network.
Solicitor Michael Korns advised the board to be aware of new Sunshine Act reporting guidelines municipalities must follow when Pennsylvania Act 65 of 2021 goes into effect at the end of August.
Ligonier Township must post copies of the agendas for all of its boards and commissions 24 hours before all meetings. Officials would also be prohibited from acting on items not listed on the agenda, although there are exceptions, Korns said.
Carcella said the township has started this practice by posting the agendas on its website and the bulletin board at the municipal complex and will continue to do so – that includes regular and special meetings plus workshops for the board of supervisors, planning commission, zoning hearing board and public works department.
The majority of code complaints received by the zoning office in July centered around a newly posted political sign at Route 271 and Springfield Lane that features an expletive, Nieusma reported.
Resident David Miller addressed the sign during public comment, citing the township’s existing nuisance ordinance.
While he said supported the political candidate featured on the sign, his issue lies with the profanity displayed in the message that his young son and daughter will see as their school bus passes the sign twice a day, five days a week.
“I would argue that it is an inconvenience for me to have to explain to my children what that sign means. I would argue that it is an annoyance for me to have to explain to my children what that sign means. I would argue that this causes some discomfort for me, that it goes against my moral character and the moral character of the majority of the population within this township. I would argue that that sign – I won’t repeat it again – is a nuisance,” Miller said.
Korns said that local governments cannot take action against the sign as it is considered protected free speech under a Vietnam-era U.S. Supreme Court case that dealt with a similar issue. He said he asked township staff to research whether the sign has any non-content-based issues that could be addressed.
The supervisors also voted 4-0 to purchase a new leaf blower vehicle attachment for the public works department, with a spending cap of $5,550. Chairman John Beaufort was absent.
Residents should be aware that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans to replace a culvert on Route 381 in Rector in the near future, which will require partially shutting down the road. The township did not receive a timeframe for the work.
The supervisors are scheduled to meet again this month for a regular work session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.
