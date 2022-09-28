The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the hiring of a new public works director Tuesday after a brief executive session.
The township will hire Michael Gray pending the passage of clearances and a background check.
Gray previously served as the city manager for Latrobe before stepping down in May. At the time, Gray said he was considering multiple private sector offers and was leaving the city on good terms.
Gray will be paid a salary of $57,000 a year plus benefits. The position will not be eligible for overtime pay.
Supervisor Eric Ross said he was excited about Gray’s hiring.
“I’m excited for the new road manager … and for us to get some direction and get some of the stuff we know that we need to clean up in the township,” he said.
The board instructed township manager Michael Strelic to advertise changes to the recreation board, planning commission and zoning hearing board residency requirements.
Strelic suggested the changes after two recreation board members left earlier this month. The changes will either add a residency requirement or clarify that a person must live within the township.
The township will add a residency requirement for recreation board members. Members of the planning board will have to have their primary residence in the township instead of being a property owner.
Both changes will need to be advertised and open for discussion at a public meeting before being voted on.
Language for zoning hearing board positions will be updated to reflect that members must hold their primary residence within the township while holding the position. Strelic told the board the current language only required members to have their primary residence in the township to get on the board.
One oddity Strelic found while looking through the books for updates was that the township had created a second planning commission about four years ago.
“The language was on page 108 of 110 (of the subdivision and land development ordinance) back in 2018,” he said.
The current and staffed planning commission for the township has been around since 1969.
Strelic wasn’t sure how the language got there but speculated it was probably a line missed while copying language from a similar ordinance.
Dissolving the duplicate commission will involve submitting the appeal to the township and county planning commissions, advertising the change and holding a public hearing.
The township also approved the use of a new special events permit application. The permit ordinance had required the use of an outdated form, Strelic said. The board approved use of the updated application
The board also approved a special events permit for the 6th Annual Ligonier Witches Bike Brigade fundraiser. The event will be held Oct. 23 and guests will meet at the Watershed Farm before flying off to the local shops in the area.
A state-mandated resolution was unanimously approved by the township that will waive late fees property owners receive on their taxes if they get the bill late through no fault of their own. The Act 57 resolution was required by the state after its passage earlier this year, Strelic said.
During public comment, Laurel Mountain Borough Council President Susan Crouse asked the township supervisors when they would approve an inter-municipal agreement for improving waterlines, some of which run to Ligonier Township residents.
Crouse said the board approved working with Laurel Mountain back in November but no action had been taken and she demanded there be some discussion.
Supervisor Dan Resenic told Crouse the township doesn’t have much of a say in the matter so it wouldn’t be taking a lead.
“I understand your situation … but we don’t provide the water or sewer,” Resenic said. “I can’t just spend taxpayer money.”
The township’s solicitor, Dan Hudock, said the supervisors decided it would prefer someone like the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC) take lead on the project. MAWC provides water and sewage services to Laurel Mountain Borough, including the three Ligonier Township residents Crouse mentioned.
Crouse said the borough needs the township’s cooperation to apply for grants and get a project in place. But Resenic stood by the township’s position of MAWC taking charge.
“(MAWC) are the ones that are going to make the money from this deal, they’re the ones providing the water and right now they probably couldn’t care less about you,” he said. “But on the other hand, maybe we can start with a meeting.”
Resenic suggested Crouse reach out to MAWC and set up a meeting in the next few weeks and see if the groups could come to an agreement on the best way to move forward.
Crouse agreed to set up the meeting and said she would be in touch.
The supervisors will meet again 7 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
