Ligonier Twp. golden retriever becomes fan favorite at Westminster dog show

A good boy from Ligonier Township stole the show at this week’s 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.
Daniel, a 5-year-old golden retriever, won best-in-breed and best sporting dog at the annual show. He was the overwhelming fan favorite Wednesday to win best in show — receiving loud cheers from the Madison Square Garden crowd and intense support on social media — but the top prize went to Siba, a standard black poodle.
Daniel, who was assisted by handler and trainer Karen Mammano, competed against six other dogs for best in show.
“It’s our Super Bowl,” Mammano told The Associated Press after Daniel received huge cheers from the crowd after claiming the blue best sporting dog ribbon on Tuesday.
That applause continued Wednesday before the best in show winner was announced. On the live television broadcast, the crowd at Madison Square Garden could be heard chanting, “Daniel! Daniel!”
“If the golden retriever wins, the roof is going to come off this place,” announcer Chris Myers said on the Fox Sports 1 broadcast.
However, it wasn’t to be. While it marks the 10th time a poodle has been named America’s top dog, no golden retriever has taken home the honor since the Westminster show began in 1877. Daniel’s strong showing marked the first time since 2006 that a golden retriever advanced to the best in show’s final round.
Experts say one reason that a Golden hasn’t won best in show is due to the breed’s large gene pool, as golden retrievers can have long and flowing coats or shorter coats and can differ in fur color, from a deep gold to a more cream-colored look. Those factors can make it difficult to establish a breed standard, which is used by dog show judges.
Goldens are the third most popular breed in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club. And that popularity was displayed on Wednesday, with fans flocking to Twitter to post the hashtag #DanielWasRobbed after event judge Bob Slay tabbed Siba as best in show.
Daniel’s breeder, Tammy Tomlinson, who owns Hillock Golden Retrievers in Ligonier Township, noted that the dog is the winningest golden retriever in the country in the past 35 years.
He has won 19 best-in-show titles overall, 26 specialty wins and the 2019 GRCA National Specialty title. He was also the winner of the Sporting Group at last year’s National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day.
Daniel plans to retire to Ligonier Township for breeding purposes and to perform field work, Tomlinson said.
His winning lineage continues through Daniel’s daughter, Frankie, who capture best of opposite sex first runner-up at the Westminster show, and his nephew, Zane, a comfort dog employed by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.
