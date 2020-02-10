A Ligonier Township physician was arraigned Thursday in federal court on charges he unlawfully distributed weight-loss drugs, according to court documents.
Dr. Roy C. Monsour, 65, who in July was acquitted of child molestation charges in Westmoreland County, was arraigned on one federal charge of conspiracy and is free on $10,000 unsecured bond.
According to the indictment unsealed Thursday, Monsour conspired to distribute phentermine hydrochloride, a weight-loss supplement, and diethylpropion, an appetite suppressant, between November 2017 and December 2019.
Federal prosecutors are seeking for Monsour to forfeit his medical license, which is set to expire Dec. 31. His license was reinstated in July after he was acquitted of indecent assault, child endangerment and corruption of minors following a trial in the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas. Monsour has been a licensed physician since 1987 and last renewed his license in September.
