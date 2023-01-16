Ligonier Township has received a state grant that will fund half the projected cost of a master site plan and swimming pool feasibility study for Ligonier Beach.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) awarded the township the $50,000 recreation and conservation grant in a special fall round of funding through its Community Conservation Partnerships Program.
Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Resenic last week received a letter notifying the municipality of the award and that DCNR staff would be in touch to finalize the grant agreement and review its procedures.
“Now the hard work begins because we’ve got to look at all the elements that go into this, all the requirements of the DCNR for this grant,” Resenic told the Bulletin Sunday when reached by phone for comment.
Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB) will match the other $50,000, as agreed when the supervisors unanimously voted to pursue the grant in October. At the time, the nonprofit organization already had about $25,000 committed in pledges and also planned to cover the fees for Gateway Engineers of Pittsburgh to prepare and submit the grant application.
Since then, FOLB is closing in on its financial goal, according to president Melissa Eller. Anyone interested in showing their support can send donations to 97 Hi Acre Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658, purchase Ligonier Beach apparel, or attend the Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors’ meetings, she said.
“We’re overwhelmed by the public support, locally and nationally. I think it’s obvious to us that the public wants to see this historic landmark revitalized and I think the master development site plan and pool feasibility study is going to give us the facts needed to move forward with the project,” Eller told the Bulletin by phone.
Township officials will have to build a scope of work for the master plan and feasibility study to solicit bids from at least five qualified engineering firms, keeping in mind that the supervisors’ decision to apply for the DCNR grant was under the condition that no local taxpayer money would fund the project, including municipal staff time.
“There’s a lot of work before we send this out to bid because we have to just dot our I’s and cross our T’s that every element of this is in that scope of work,” from management time to permits and legal fees, Resenic said.
Resenic said he and Eller recently spoke about the grant and that the township would keep FOLB in the loop during this process.
“We’re very excited to work with the Ligonier Township supervisors in this process and we’re appreciative that they unanimously voted to apply for this grant. We’re committed to the long-term investment this project represents. Truly what has kept us motivated and moving forward has been the public support and generosity they’ve shown toward our efforts,” Eller said.
The goals of the master site plan and feasibility study are to not only determine development and operational costs for facilities at the future Ligonier Beach Park – including or excluding a swimming pool – but also gather input on what the community wants to see there through public meetings and surveys.
“We’re just looking for a transparent fact-based process with no biases. I’ve said before, we don’t know if we can restore the pool. But this process is going to give us the facts and the numbers and that will help us make informed decisions. We’re obviously hopeful that the pool can be a part of that, for sure,” Eller said.
Concepts for Ligonier Beach previously developed by both FOLB and by The EADS Group for the Ligonier Township Recreation Board have incorporated multiple ideas including rentable pavilions, walking trails, fishing access to the Loyalhanna Creek, an educational center and an event venue.
The study will produce a comprehensive report that covers the existing conditions, costs for immediate improvement and long-term operations, personnel needs, and comparable market information that Ligonier Township can use for the next steps of design and construction.
“This thing has been a bone of contention for how long now? We’d like to just see it be done properly and then get a good decision one way or the other,” Resenic said.
Without a fully realized vision for Ligonier Beach, Ligonier Township officials have struggled to move forward with revitalizing the historic summer recreation spot with swimming pool and restaurant that opened in 1925 and closed after the 2017 season.
The township purchased the shuttered Ligonier Beach property in 2019. The FOLB citizens group formed to advocate for reopening the nearly century-old swimming pool, incorporating as a 501©3 nonprofit organization in 2021.
There has been some recent movement at Ligonier Beach. Work to relocate a Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County waterline is scheduled to begin this week and will clear the way for demolition of the old restaurant and bathhouse buildings on the dormant property.
“The opportunity this property represents is tremendous. It’s the perfect place for generations to come to enjoy outdoor recreational activities. We’re excited that this came through at this particular time and I think it’s going to be great for the township and for the [Ligonier] Valley as a whole,” Eller said.
