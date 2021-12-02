Ligonier Township officials will partner with Laurel Mountain Borough on an intermunicipal agreement to improve water quality and safety for their residents by replacing aging private water lines.
The board of supervisors at its Nov. 23 meeting voted unanimously to authorize township manager Terry Carcella to draft a joint agreement that could help both municipalities apply for some of Westmoreland County’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding earmarked for local water improvements.
The new lines would be transferred to the Municipal County of Westmoreland County (MAWC) for future maintenance.
Such a project would probably not happen until 2023, according to Carcella, due to funding availability and supply chain issues.
“This is a project we know is not going to be overnight, but the philosophy is, if we don’t start now, when do we start that process? When do we work together to get it done? And now is the best timing because we do expect infrastructure dollars to come within a year or two or be available. Even if they’re not available, other dollars will be available,” Carcella said.
Laurel Mountain Borough council president Sue Krouse, who attended the supervisors’ meeting, indicated the borough was willing to work with Ligonier Township toward new water lines.
Representatives from MAWC and the two municipalities met earlier this month to discuss this initiative, Carcella reported.
The first step is to identify the residents served by small, private water lines that have been deteriorating over time in the Ligonier East area around Laughlintown, including Armor Drive and the Green Acres community near Ligonier Beach.
All of Laurel Mountain Borough is supplied by private water lines as well, according to Carcella.
Those impacted are MAWC customers with privately-owned conveyances from the main line that were not installed according to municipal or water authority specifications. These lines are now becoming costly maintenance and potential hazards for the residents they serve.
“We’re dealing not just with the old lines being private, we’re dealing with public safety. We’re dealing with, do those hydrants have the capacity for fire protection? Are there quality issues within those lines? That’s what we’re dealing with. And that’s why we feel we have to step up by working together to get this done,” Carcella said.
Not surprisingly, the main obstacle for this work is money. Ligonier Township was successful in securing a PA Small Water and Sewage Grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a water line project along Charlotte and Hi Acre drives, but the state legislature has not allocated funding for the program since 2019, township finance officer Bethany Caldwell previously told the Bulletin by phone.
Armor Drive residents were hoping that a DCED Community Development Block Grant would pay to replace their two-inch galvanized water line, but they did not qualify for the low-to-moderate income threshold, according to Caldwell. Resident Patrick Caffrey has previously addressed the board of supervisors about this project, mostly recently at its Nov. 9 meeting
Township officials hope that by collaborating with neighboring municipalities and bundling smaller water line replacements into a larger proposal they will have more clout when applying for funding. Along with Laurel Mountain, Ligonier Borough may also have some residents with private water lines.
In other business, the supervisors passed a resolution extending the contract for the Ligonier Valley Police Department to the end of 2026.
The board approved the contract extension at its Nov. 9 meeting, but the resolution formalizes that decision, which will allow the police commission to plan long-term capital improvements. The inaugural charter was set to expire at the end of 2023.
Ligonier Borough Council will also have to vote on an identical resolution, likely at its Dec. 9 meeting.
The supervisors also discussed reducing the speed on Nature Run Road from 45 mph to 35 mph to help curb traffic on the state road used by walkers and bicyclists.
The board agreed to first contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) about installing additional 45 mph speed limit signs along Nature Run Road before officially requesting a traffic study on the route.
The supervisors tackled some financial business during their meeting, including voting to transfer most of Ligonier Township’s first allocation of federal coronavirus relief money into the general fund.
This move will leave about $5,000 in the dedicated ARPA fund, out of the $333,476 received for lost revenue due to COVID-19. The township expects to receive over $666,000 in total ARPA funding between 2021 and 2022.
The township is investing these funds in new equipment, including a retrofitted 2022 International truck and a backhoe, rather than financing these purchases over the next five years, Carcella told the Bulletin during a follow-up telephone call.
The supervisors also approved the sale of the public works department’s 2009 Ford F-150 truck through the Municibid government auction website for $5,100.
Ligonier Township will save about $7,000 in estimated budget costs for 2022 between its workers compensation and liability coverage with PennPrime, Carcella reported. The township will pay a $12,277 workers compensation rate and a $36,700 contribution for liability insurance.
The township will also receive $2,802 from the Pennsylvania State Police for traffic fines collected during its patrols. Municipalities that have their own police departments qualify for this semi-annual allocation, Carcella explained
Residents are encouraged to complete a Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission (SPC) broadband survey currently available on Ligonier Township’s website and Facebook page. The SPC is collaborating with Carnegie Mellon University and Allies for Children to develop a plan for improving broadband internet access in the region.
Details will also be posted through those channels on expected Comcast cable and internet service rate hikes for Ligonier Township residents.
During a workshop held immediately after their meeting, the supervisors’ public works committee discussed licensing and use of the ArcGIS software integral to an ongoing mapping project of all the stormwater management infrastructure in Ligonier Township.
The EADS Group over the past two years has gradually built a “living map” showing the locations of storm pipes, catch basins and culverts in the municipality using geographic information system (GIS) software that can be continuously updated using a smart tablet.
The work-in-progress database currently includes the highest-populated and biggest stormwater runoff problem areas in Ligonier Township, including: Laughlintown, Oakwood Hills, around the municipal complex on Route 711 North, Darlington Road and near the Grey Goose on Route 30 West, and other miscellaneous areas.
The committee also approved a budget for replacing the wheels on the township’s asphalt paver, voting to authorize in-house repairs at a cost of $10,000. It also discussed the interview process and timeline for hiring a new public works employee to replace the recently retired Lenny Mulheren, in time to help with snow removal this winter.
The next Ligonier Township Supervisors meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
