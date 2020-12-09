Despite a tax increase, Ligonier Township still anticipates a six-figure deficit in next year’s budget.
The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 4-1 to adopt a nearly $2.8 million combined 2021 budget that includes a one-mill tax hike.
The increase reverts the township’s real estate tax rate from 4 mills back to 5 mills — where it was before a tax reduction starting in 2017.
One mill generates $97,500 for the township, but that extra amount isn’t enough to cover the township’s projected shortfall next year.
With the tax increase, the 2021 budget includes a $133,278 deficit, which officials will fill using part of the township’s general fund reserves.
The deficit is the result of lost income this year from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which resulted in business restrictions and closures.
The budget forecasts as much as a 55% loss in amusement taxes due to Idlewild & SoakZone’s limited operations, plus PennDOT’s projected 11% reduction in state Liquid Fuels taxes it allocates to individual municipalities.
The budget breaks down to $2,292,868 in the General Fund, $420,000 in the Liquid Fuels Fund and $50,000 in the Capital Fund.
The township currently has about $687,000 in its general fund reserves, according to supervisor Stephanie Verna.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty, especially with state funding coming in next year, the future of Idlewild, and then also just the rest of our earned income tax base,” Verna said. “I’m a little bit hesitant to lean into that reserve any further just become of the uncertainty coming up in the next year.
“I think we’ve taken actions to be as efficient as possible. We’ve gone through, we’ve evaluated the different areas and departments. I think we have things reduced to pretty much basic operations right now. As we talked about the other day, could we cut things deeper? Sure, but I think at some point then there’s a sacrifice to the services for the community,” she added.
Supervisor Scott Matson voted against the budget, reminding the board he had previously voted to cut taxes.
“As far as raising them, I understand why you have to raise them, but, talking to [township manager Terry Carcella] and looking at this budget, the way I see things, you guys are taking more away from the road crew. And I think it’s safe to say we’re going to be running the road crew 40 hours a week all year round and six months out of the year we don’t have money for material, which doesn’t make any sense whatsoever to me,” he said, also citing a list of township roads he claims have been neglected for years.
Verna suggested Matson meet with public works director Russ Morgan to evaluate actual costs of past road projects and determine how the township can prioritize the work more efficiently.
Matson also opposed the 2021 budget for the Ligonier Valley Police Department, which was likewise approved by a 4-1 vote.
The police commission retained the same funding levels in 2021 as in 2020 for the department, according to Verna.
Ligonier Township will pay $681,257 over six installments for its portion of the budget, while Ligonier Borough will contribute $275,343.
The borough must also approve the police budget — its council will meet on Dec. 10.
Ligonier Township must still contend with a deficit for 2020 thanks to tax revenues — it’s down about $80,000 in amusement tax and $20,000 in earned income tax, but up $25,000 in real estate transfer tax — but it won’t need to dip into its reserves to close out this year, according to Carcella.
In more positive financial news, the township last week received a $30,000 grant from the Westmoreland CARES Municipal Support Grant Program, designed to distribute a portion of the county’s $31.5 million in federal relief to municipalities for coronavirus (COVID-19) related expenses.
The township received the maximum amount available from the county program, which will cover unbudgeted costs for COVID-19 mitigation supplies like masks and disinfectant sprays, plus allow the township to invest $15,000 of that funding toward a new computer server and digitizing its records, financial officer Bethany Caldwell explained after the meeting.
With employees working from home and the supervisors hosting semi-virtual public meetings (several staff members attended Tuesday’s meeting over Zoom), the goal is to get Ligonier Township's records stored on a cloud-based system and accessible online for residents.
The supervisors unanimously approved five subdivision plans recommended last week by the planning commission, including one that’s part of a large water system improvement project for residents near Idlewild and SoakZone.
The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) plans to install a new 33-foot-tall water storage tank near the intersection of Clark Hollow Road and Route 30, on property owned by the amusement park’s parent company, Festival Fun Parks.
The minor subdivision plan also includes space for a future second water tank and electronic support equipment, plus an extension of an access road from Clark Hollow Road leading to an existing cellular tower on the property.
The project will boost water pressure for nearby LTMA customers plus benefit Idlewild and any future development along the highway.
Other plans included: a subdivision for Dean and Lureen Nelson on Route 259 that leaves an existing natural gas well pad on the larger of two parcels; a subdivision for Paul Gerome and Margaret Vessey on Route 271 that will become a side-lot addition to neighbor Stephen Robinson’s land; a subdivision for Susan Utech on Darlington Road that adds about four acres from one of her properties to a smaller adjoining tract; and another side-lot addition where Matthew and Carly Strano are transferring less than an acre of undeveloped land on Laurel Drive to neighbors Mark and Kelly Lynch on Hillside Drive.
A sixth subdivision plan for Lucas Boyd and Alyssa Brunatti, also recommended by the planning commission, wasn’t ready to be submitted for final approval, according to zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma.
The supervisors also approved a resolution revising the terms of zoning hearing board members to align with the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code by having one of the five seats expire each year. Each member serves a five-year term.
The current terms of three zoning board members were adjusted accordingly, with Bob Smithley up for reappointment in January 2021 wand his term running through the end of 2025, Doug Kurtz reappointed through the end of 2024, and Ed Oles reappointed through the end of 2022.
The zoning hearing board will adopt the revised terms at its January reorganization meeting.
The supervisors also granted the township’s annual $1,500 donation to the Ligonier Valley Library.
Administrative assistant Tracy Krowchak will receive a $0.50 per hour raise, taking her part-time hourly rate to $15, as recommended by the personnel committee after her annual review.
During her first year with Ligonier Township, Krowchak became integral to the administrative staff, assuming additional responsibilities after former code enforcement officer Keith Ashley left, including handling lien letters and recording complaints.
“The team here works incredibly well together. When things need done, they’re all cross-training and very capable of providing that support and I think Tracy is a key member of that team,” Verna said.
Some upcoming township projects in 2021 include getting a finalized draft of a “very stripped down” property maintenance code in front of the supervisors for adoption.
Solicitor Michael Korns said he expected to present the proposed document to the planning commission in January and then to the supervisors in February or March.
“We really want to focus just on making this easy to get rid of junk property, health and safety issues. We’re not trying to police everybody’s yards; we’re just trying to get rid of some situations that we have in the township,” Korns said.
The public works department is also moving forward with a culvert replacement project on Mountain Road, while engineer Ben Faas of The EADS Group reported the firm is continuing work on the township’s new Act 537 sewage facilities plan.
The supervisors highlighted a recent letter from Mutual Aid Ambulance Service chief operations officer Scot Graham commending the “top rated” Ligonier Valley Police Department and its cooperation with the Ligonier EMS Station, as well as with the Ligonier Valley’s volunteer fire companies, during emergencies and community events.
“I can ensure you that what you have in the department is a diamond in the rough. Working with police agencies in three counties, what we see out of your department is not the norm, it is the exception. Their actions, community mindedness, willingness to better the community, their willingness to help and their professionalism makes the provision of emergency services much easier,” Graham wrote.
The supervisors have one more meeting scheduled for 2020 — a work session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first for newly appointed supervisor Dan Resenic, who replaced Dan Weimer after the latter resigned this fall.
“I’m looking forward to 2021. It’s going to be a challenging year. I’m coming into this with my eyes wide open. I will be looking for ways to control expenses, become more efficient, constantly improving, constantly looking for better ways to do things to benefit the residents of Ligonier Township,” Resenic said, thanking the board for his appointment.
