After filling a vacant manager’s position last week, Ligonier Township officials will now have to search for a new zoning officer.
Jim Nieusma, the township’s zoning and community development officer, has resigned after more than four years with the township.
Nieusma confirmed the news to the Bulletin via phone and email on Wednesday. He submitted his resignation last weekend, which was forwarded to the personnel committee and rest of the board of supervisors. He also informed the zoning hearing board of his decision following its meeting Monday night.
The township accepted Nieusma’s offer to work two days a week through July 8 to help train his eventual replacement in zoning and code enforcement.
Nieusma, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and retired police officer, told the Bulletin he took the zoning officer job because he wanted to do some good for the people of Ligonier Township and saw an opportunity with the position.
“Though I enjoy serving my community, the dynamics of the work environment are no longer healthy for me and I have been considering a departure since January,” Nieusma said regarding his reasons for leaving.
While he doesn’t have another job lined up currently, Nieusma said he would consider an opportunity if the offer was made in a healthy and collegial environment.
Ligonier Township’s government underwent some major changes at the beginning of 2022, with a new supervisor joining the board and reorganization of its officers. Since then its administrative staff has seen some turnover.
The supervisors at their January reorganization meeting appointed Dan Hudock as the township’s new solicitor, replacing longtime solicitor Michael Korns.
In February, the board voted not to renew former manager Terry Carcella’s contract when it expired March 1. Carcella, who now works as the city of Latrobe’s zoning officer, spent eight years with Ligonier Township.
After two months without a manager overseeing the township’s day-to-day operations, the supervisors on May 10 hired former city of Pittsburgh budget manager Michael Strelic, who starts May 31.
The township’s public works crew, led by Russ Morgan, is also short-handed, as employee Tom Bernosky, who was hired in February, recently resigned, and Tim Leonard is on sick leave awaiting a June court appearance.
Recreation board chairman Larry Shew confirmed that board also had a member resign recently. Alternate member Terrell Funk now fills Mark Gaier’s regular seat, with Doug Finger appointed as new alternate.
Along with his primary role as zoning and community development officer, Nieusma assumed additional code enforcement duties after Keith Ashley left in May 2020, plus served as the township’s open records officer and handled floodplain and stormwater management.
He also represented Ligonier Township at Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce events and any offsite meetings.
The supervisors in April approved a 3% raise for Nieusma after his last annual review, bringing his pay rate to $18/hour. He was the only full-time township employee, outside of the public works department. Both finance officer Bethany Caldwell and administrative assistant Tracy Legato are part-time.
The Bulletin reached out to the five-member board of supervisors by phone on Thursday for comment on Nieusma’s resignation and if they had concerns about the future operations of Ligonier Township given the staffing challenges this year.
The board has not yet developed a plan to address Nieusma’s departure and will not meet again until June 14, as its May 24 meeting was canceled due to a lack of quorum. Chairman Dan Resenic will be out of town and both supervisors Scott Matson and Erik Ross are also unavailable to attend.
“With the board not meeting due to the three of them not being able to attend a scheduled meeting, any discussion or decision amongst the supervisors for the plan moving forward will be delayed yet again, which is very disappointing,” supervisor Stephanie Verna said, noting that resignations and contract changes are difficult for a small staff to handle without a clear transition plan that can be quickly acted upon.
Resenic said the board wants to wait until the township’s new manager officially starts to discuss the matter with him and determine the direction in which it wants to go.
“Financially we’re OK, personnel-wise we’re short-handed. However, I am optimistic that this is going to be resolved by the middle, end of summer at the latest,” Resenic said.
Resenic said he wished Nieusma well in his future endeavors and that he had not spoken with him since he submitted his resignation letter.
Verna commended Nieusma’s dedication and commitment to the township, its residents, and staff during this transition period.
“I wish Jim the best and I think that he’s been a great asset to the community. This will be yet another departure or loss of a staff member and so hopefully we can navigate through this without having too many bumps or ripples that negatively impact the residents,” she told the Bulletin.
Verna also recognized both the public works department and administrative team for their efforts during the manager vacancy, which she said created “tremendous strain and stress on the staff and the township.”
“I can’t speak highly enough of all of the staff at the township and all of the positions. This has been a very difficult and challenging time. We have new members on the board. We’ve lost a manager, we lost a solicitor, and the staff has just across the board – and when I say the staff, public works, administrative – they’ve really just stepped up. They’ve worked together as a team. We are so fortunate to have the level of professionalism that we have and the experience that we have here. I really hope that residents understand that,” Verna said.
Prior to this year, the township had gained momentum with grant writing, replacing public works equipment and formalizing its budget process, but now it feels more like it is deconstructing things instead of building them, according to Verna.
“Hopefully once the new manager is on board and things settle down we can get out of the growing pains of a transition to a new board and start to move forward and focus on providing and delivering value to the community,” she said.
Supervisor John Beaufort said Nieusma’s resignation came as a surprise to him.
“There’s gotta be a reason,” he said when asked for his thoughts on the township’s staffing challenges.
Matson had no comment other than, “It’s a free country.”
The Bulletin left a voicemail message for Ross seeking comment but did not receive a return call.
