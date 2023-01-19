The Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board breezed through a brief reorganization meeting Tuesday night.
The board unanimously elected Scott Gongaware as chairman, Doug Kurtz as vice chairman, and Jim Stewart as secretary. Member Ed Oles was absent.
The zoning hearing board is looking to fill a fifth seat following the recent exit of longtime member Linda McDowell, who resigned as of Dec. 30, 2022, after a 10-year stint on the board.
Any Ligonier Township residents interested in serving on the zoning hearing board are asked to send letters of interest to township manager Michael Strelic at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex, 1 Municipal Park Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658.
“It’s always good to have somebody that’s responsible and interested in serving. We’ll take good people,” Gongaware said.
While the board has operated with the understanding that it consists of three regular members and two alternates, the township’s zoning ordinance actually refers to five regular members, according to Strelic.
Given Strelic’s discovery, the Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors appointed former first and second alternates Oles and Stewart as regular members during its Jan. 3 reorganization meeting. Oles’ five-year term expires Dec. 31, 2027, while Stewart’s four-year term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
The zoning hearing board also mused about how Ligonier Township can alert current and future residents and business owners about the municipality’s zoning and building permit requirements.
Board members referred to a deck construction at the former Farabaugh Chevrolet dealership on state Route 711 north where the owner did not first seek a permit. The work has since been paused. Strelic said the owner has submitted a building permit application, with drawings pending.
“I don’t think it’s a big deal to make it known, but I think that we should really put some thought into this. Because things are changing in the Valley and people are going to buy [property] and if they’re going to do that, then there needs to be a knowledge of some kind just to keep people safe,” Stewart said.
Gongaware said he would consult board solicitor Mark Sorice – who was reappointed Tuesday – about what other communities do to publicize their permit requirements and what potential legal risk Ligonier Township may run from not policing its regulations.
From a real estate transfer standpoint, there’s nothing in the transactional documents that discusses municipal permitting requirements, Gongaware said, so landowners may not know what they are supposed to do.
“Being here in this township myself for 28 years, I know there’s virtually nothing that alerts a citizen or someone who buys property or wants to start a business that there are permits required. It’s kind of an honor system where it’s buyer beware. You should make yourself aware. Ignorance of the law is not a defense. It’s on all of us as citizens to do that,” Gongaware said.
For 2023, the Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board will continue to meet at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
