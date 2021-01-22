The Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board met Tuesday to reorganize for the new year — its first meeting since last August.
The board unanimously re-elected Scott Gongaware as chairman for 2021, and appointed Bob Smithley as vice chairman and Linda McDowell as secretary. Smithley and McDowell swapped the offices they filled last year.
First alternate member Doug Kurtz and second alternate member Ed Oles will also continue to weigh in on zoning appeals.
Ligonier Township’s board of supervisors in December passed a resolution adjusting the terms of zoning hearing board members so that one of the five seats — three regular members and two alternates — will expire each year, complying with the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code.
Smithley, who the supervisors earlier this month reappointed to a new five-year term, will serve through the end of 2025. Kurtz’s term will expire at the end of 2024, with Oles’ term ending in 2022.
McDowell and Gongaware’s terms expire at the end of 2021 and 2023, respectively.
Mark Sorice was also reappointed as zoning hearing board solicitor.
The zoning hearing board had no other agenda items during its brief meeting, which lasted less than three minutes. The board will continue to meet at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.