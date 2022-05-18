A mere three feet won’t prohibit a local couple from adding much-needed storage and living space at their Ligonier Township home.
The township’s zoning hearing board Tuesday voted unanimously to grant a dimensional setback variance to Susan and Carl Jones.
The Joneses want to improve their Fisher Lane home in two phases, by replacing a one-story sunroom and adding a bedroom above plus attaching a second garage bay with a rooftop patio.
However, a corner of the garage and patio portion would encroach about three feet into the required 10-foot setback from the side yard line.
The couple’s variance application cites their property’s size – one third of an acre – as a hindrance to the construction project.
Zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma said the minimum lot size in the agricultural zoning district is 65,000 square feet per the zoning ordinance. A full acre would only cover 43,560 square feet, deeming the Joneses’ property – which predates the current ordinance – as a non-conforming lot.
Carl Jones explained that the couple commissioned architectural drawings for their home improvement with the understanding that they would be able to purchase some land from the adjoining property owner, which would eliminate the setback issue.
That sale didn’t happen, either due to a misunderstanding on the Joneses’ part or to their neighbor changing his mind.
However, an email Susan Jones received earlier Tuesday from that neighbor gave his blessing to their variance request, she told the board.
Carl Jones related to the board his efforts to increase the available storage space on his small property, which also has a hill in the rear, which would prevent the installation of any storage shed there.
“It’s great for a waterslide, but not for putting a building up,” Jones said.
Solicitor Mark Sorice advised the board to also consider the physical characteristics of the applicants’ property when rendering its decision.
Zoning hearing board president Scott Gongaware, vice president Doug Kurtz and secretary Linda McDowell did not hold an executive session before their unanimous vote to approve the variance. Their decision came with the condition that the Joneses’ addition adhere to their submitted plan and sit no closer than seven feet to the side yard property line.
