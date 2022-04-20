The Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing board has granted a request for an advertising billboard along Route 271 in Waterford.
A representative for Summit Locations spoke during a public hearing Tuesday on the proposal to install a static billboard at Ligonier Self Storage and Ligonier Dry Cleaners.
The Ohio-based company specializes in “out of home” leases for billboards, offering property owners additional rental income from advertisers.
“We’re more or less just trying to help local businesses generate more revenue and provide more services within the community to help them grow,” Summit Locations permitting manager Jordan Ross said.
Ligonier Township’s zoning ordinance allows billboards as a special exception in the neighborhood commercial district (C-1), subject to certain conditions regarding their size, their proximity to other billboards, the public right-of-way and residential dwellings, and their potential visibility obstruction to passing motorists.
The matter came to the zoning hearing board as the township’s zoning and community development officer, Jim Nieusma, does not have the authority to approve a special exception.
The proposal calls for a static vinyl sign on a steel monopole affixed to a concrete base. The billboard would be illuminated by two 100-watt LED fixtures during evening hours only.
The sign is not an electronic message center or a digital billboard, Ross said. Each side would display a fixed image for the term of the advertiser’s lease, whether three, six or 12 months.
While clients aren’t limited geographically, typically local businesses are the prime advertisers on these installations, according to Ross.
The company’s standard billboard size is 8-by-16 feet – or 128 square feet – meaning the total area for both sides would equal 256 square feet, which is six feet more than the maximum size that Ligonier Township permits.
Ross said the company could shave down the sign’s side to comply with the township’s requirements.
With a 17-foot distance between the ground and bottom of the sign, the billboard’s total height would equal the 25-foot maximum under the zoning ordinance, which slightly exceeds the height of existing buildings on the property, according to Nieusma.
The billboard would stand at the corner of the dry cleaning and woodshop building on the 1.6-acre lot, located 52 feet from the public right-of-way, 113 feet from the western property line, 77 feet from the eastern property line, and 272 feet from the rear property line. All distances adhere to the zoning ordinance.
Nieusma notified 21 property owners within 200 feet of the location in question of the public hearing. Only Bonnie Patton, of Clifford Woods Road, attended and asked questions about the proposed billboard, concerned about its size and its illumination potentially shining into her home.
Ross explained that pointing the lights upward onto the sign rather than downward keeps them from spreading onto neighboring properties.
No representatives for Ligonier Self Storage and Ligonier Dry Cleaners attended the public hearing.
The zoning hearing board voted 3-0 to approve the special exception, with the stipulations that the billboard adheres to the township’s 250-square foot maximum size requirement and its construction is consistent with the specifications in the exhibits that Summit Locations submitted for the hearing.
Chairman Scott Gongaware, secretary Linda McDowell and second alternate member Jim Stewart all voted in favor of the request, after asking Ross several questions and deliberating during a 20-minute executive session. Vice chairman Doug Kurtz and first alternate Ed Oles were absent.
The Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
