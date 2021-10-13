Ligonier Township’s 2022 budget is a work in progress as staff and officials continue to grapple with the challenge of finding additional income to offset the municipality’s expenses.
The township’s board of supervisors on Tuesday received a copy of the $2.4-million draft budget, which projects a nearly $132,000 deficit for 2022.
The preliminary budget was prepared by Grass Root Solutions, a Pittsburgh-based firm currently conducting an operational study of Ligonier Township under the state’s Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP), a Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development initiative (DCED).
Township manager Terry Carcella stressed that Grass Root Solutions’ budget “needs some work” and further review by the finance committee.
Grass Root Solutions reviewed three prior years of the township’s finances to determine historical trends, calculate a year-end projection for 2021, and compute the 2022 budget. However, their assumptions do not consider anomalies, according to township finance officer Bethany Caldwell.
Caldwell said after the meeting that Ligonier Township may be able to use some federal American Rescue Plan funds to balance the budget. The draft anticipates the township ending 2021 with an almost $63,000 shortfall as well.
The proposed 2022 budget holds the property tax rate at 5 mills. One mill generates about $97,500 in revenue. The township approved a one-mill tax increase — from 4 to 5 mills — for 2021.
Ligonier Township is still dealing with financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic into a second year as it plans for 2022. One major source of income that was severely impacted by COVID-19 in 2020 was amusement taxes from Idlewild and SoakZone.
The township typically anticipates receiving about $90,000 a year from the amusement park, pre-pandemic — almost the equivalent of one mill. However, it lost nearly 90% of that revenue source last year, clearing just over $10,000 in 2020.
The draft budget’s year-end estimates show the township is expected to receive $45,000 in amusement taxes for 2021, although Caldwell needs to confirm the amount with Idlewild and SoakZone. Grass Root Solutions projects the township earning a little more than that in 2022, about $46,125.
The 13-page draft budget notes minimal increases in several income sources, from 1% to 2.5%, in local enabling taxes, licenses and permits, and intergovernmental revenues.
Projected expenditure hikes ranged from 2% to 5% for professional services, staff salary and wages, IT maintenance, police, vehicle fuel and the township’s non-uniform pension contribution.
Carcella said he hoped to have a more detailed budget for the board at its next meeting. Supervisor Stephanie Verna also requested a status update on Grass Root Solution’s STMP progress.
In other financial news, the township has also applied for a $97,000 federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to replace a portion of a Ligonier Township Municipal Authority waterline serving Deeds Road, Caldwell said. It’s also seeking a $58,500 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to cover upgrades to the police department’s in-car camera system.
Carcella provided the supervisors with a potential new agreement with LVTech, the Greensburg-based IT firm that maintains the computers, servers, phones and related equipment at the municipal building for the township and the Ligonier Valley Police Department (LVPD)
While he said he had been happy with LVTech since contracting them in 2015, he wants to seek out other service agreement quotes for comparison at the supervisors’ next meeting.
Now that the Ligonier Valley School District, Cook Township and Fairfield Township are on board with Ligonier Township in jointly pursuing expanded broadband service in the region, Caldwell said she recently met with the Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development to discuss the initiative.
The next step is to work with the Westmoreland Intermediate Union No. 7 as it has already mapped out data points and analyzed results from a broadband survey that the school district conducted.
“The county fully supports our multi-municipal effort to bring broadband to the area,” Caldwell said.
Carcella said that DCED funding for expanded broadband could be possible for Ligonier Township if it puts together a plan with Westmoreland County. As a STMP participant, it could seek funding through that program.
Officials also hope to bundle private water line replacements under a larger improvement area rather than addressing smaller projects individually.
The township recently received a request from homeowners on Greenacres Lane to seek grant funding as it did for a similar appeal.
Unfortunately, the Commonwealth Financial Authority’s Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer program hasn’t awarded any grants for such projects since 2019, according to Caldwell. That funding source helped Ligonier Township, a homeowner’s association and the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC) pursue a private water line replacement along High Acres and Charlotte drives.
Township engineer Ben Faas of The EADS Group walked the supervisors through a potential workflow that the public works crew could follow by using geographic information system (GIS) software to track, monitor and repair the storm sewer inventory in Ligonier Township.
Verna was concerned that the ArcGIS system wasn’t super intuitive, yet also saw it as a potential tool for public works director Russ Morgan to review completed maintenance. Supervisor Scott Matson said he didn’t particularly care for it.
The supervisors voted 5-0 to approve the Ligonier Township Recreation Board’s plan to add a pavilion at Weller Field. Zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma said the flow-through structure would be safe for the surrounding flood zone and that the concept has been discussed with the Loyalhanna Watershed Association. Westmoreland Conservation District and Trout Unlimited.
“That pavilion will be a terrific addition down there. There’s a lot of groups that use that area for meetings and things outside,” Verna said, also commending the recreation board and Weeders and Seeders Garden Club of Ligonier for their work with the Ligonier Community Garden.
The third and final Ligonier Beach Clean-Up Day on Oct. 3 was another success, with 20 people volunteering their time that morning to help spruce up the dormant recreation site, according to Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB) president Melissa Eller.
“The community support has been amazing, and we are so appreciative of it,” Eller said.
She asked the supervisors to allow volunteers to continue scraping the concrete swimming pool and grant FOLB permission to host a “Bonfire at the Beach” fundraiser at Ligonier Beach in November.
Eller also mentioned that FOLB has been in touch with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, a critical step in the citizens group’s proposal for a natural swimming pool at Ligonier Beach. She hopes to schedule a call with the department, along with BioNova, a sustainable swimming pool company headquartered in New Jersey.
Solicitor Michael Korns reported that the board met Sept. 28 for an executive session to discuss potential litigation. It also held one before to Tuesday’s meeting to address personnel address and real property.
He will also be on hand to work with township staff concerning enforcement tools under the township’s recently enacted property maintenance ordinance. Nieusma said he would issue warning letters to property owners before issuing a citation in his next communication.
Residents Patty Ostrowsky and Bob Grote addressed the board with their issue over blocked access to Ligonier 157 Road in Darlington, where they live, due to a neighbor dispute over shared access to the private lane.
While Ligonier Township doesn’t have any position regarding private roads unless it’s a health or safety issue, solicitor Michael Korns planned to draft a letter disavowing any previous township statements concerning the road, make clear the township has no position and note there is a township requirement for emergency vehicle access.
Erik Ross, who is running for a four-year seat on the board of supervisors in November, introduced himself at the end of the night. He also wanted to dispel rumors circulating regarding his stance on the LVPD.
“I will not defund the police department. Period. And I want that to be stated publicly,” Ross said.
The supervisors will meet again this month for a work session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, immediately followed by a public works department workshop.
