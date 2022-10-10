Wanting to keep the number of blighted properties in Ligonier Township from growing, officials are working with property owners and the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Westmoreland (RACW) to “nip the problem in the bud.”
Scott Hogan, the township’s zoning officer, has been on the job less than two months but he’s already found solutions to many of the issues which were waiting for him back in August.
The former law enforcement officer started with 16 properties out of compliance with the township’s ordinances. So far, 13 have been resolved including an abandoned home along Windy Hill Lane.
According to Hogan, the property owner wanted to get the house torn down but the $10,000 price tag was too much for the elderly man to afford on a fixed income.
“That might as well have been a million dollars to him,” Hogan said.
Hogan and township staff started looking for options to assist the resident. What they found was the Westmoreland County Demolition Program.
The program is operated by the RACW and assists owners of residential and commercial properties with demolition of unwanted and unsightly buildings for little to no cost.
Ligonier Township had yet to use the program, Hogan said. But now it wants to help other residents with unwanted properties take advantage of the program.
“The program eliminates blight, increases the property value and tax base of the town, it’s a win-win,” he said.
Most homes typically fall abandoned because the owners have passed away and their children and family live far away or out of state.
“The home is not in their neighborhood, it costs a lot to get it taken care of and it gets forgotten,” Hogan said.
The code enforcement and zoning office doesn’t want to just mail notices and push for fines to solve the problem, Hogan said. For him, it’s about listening to the owners and coming up with a plan that works best for them and the community.
“If you have a property and don’t know what to do with it, let’s see if you qualify (for the demolition program) or we can help you find other solutions instead of avoiding the problem,” he said.
During his law enforcement career, Hogan saw the effects of ignored blight in a community firsthand.
“Once a property becomes blighted, that is the key to it becoming a known drug house,” Hogan said. “The last thing you want in your neighborhood is an established stash house.”
That experience has shown up in study after study of the effects vacant property has on crime. A University of Pennsylvania study found that the number of vacant properties in a neighborhood held a direct correlation to increased assaults and gun violence.
Along with crime concerns, vacant properties decrease property values and pose a safety hazard to those wandering in them.
“Getting rid of unwanted blight makes a better community,” Hogan said.
Hogan said all of his interactions with out-of-compliance property owners have gone great and he has yet to issue fines to anyone.
“Part of this job is listening and offering a solution and many don’t know the avenues that exist,” he said. “It makes you feel good actually helping someone instead of being another obstacle.”
Hogan said the township is aware of three other blighted properties and have reached out to the owners to see what solutions may work for them. But he is aware the township may not know of every troubled property out there.
Fines for properties out of compliance can reach as high as $1,000 a day, but Hogan and Ligonier Township don’t want to see an issue come to that point.
“We don’t want to create problems, we want to create solutions,” he said.
Ligonier Township residents interested in learning more about the demolition program or have code enforcement or zoning concerns can call Scott Hogan at 724-238-2725.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
