Ligonier Township officials are seeking a new manager to oversee the municipality’s day-to-day business.
The board of supervisors on Tuesday voted 4-1 not to renew manager Terry Carcella’s contract when it expires on March 1, and to authorize the personnel committee to advertise the open position.
Vice chairman John Beaufort, who attended remotely via Zoom, was the lone vote against both motions. He said he did not see that the township had a plan in place other than advertising the job as it will not be easy finding a new manager within a month or two.
Carcella has served as Ligonier Township’s manager since 2014.
He declined to comment on the supervisors’ decision other than telling the Bulletin it was probably unexpected to a certain level.
Carcella’s future career plans are undecided at this time, although he is exploring different options, including consulting, he said when reached by phone on Wednesday.
Chairman Dan Resenic also declined to elaborate on a specific reason for not renewing Carcella’s contract when asked after the meeting.
In other personnel business, the township also welcomed a new staffer, unanimously hiring Thomas Bernosky as a public works operator at a wage of $18.73 per hour.
The supervisors spent a half hour in an executive session discussing personnel matters prior to the meeting.
Ligonier Township is still waiting for a state agency to review its proposed Act 537 sewage facilities plan, which proposes extending public sewer access along the Route 711 and Route 271 corridor and into the Wilpen and Waterford communities.
Civil engineer Jake Bolby of The EADS Group and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) Manager Anthony Griffith gave a brief status report and background of the longtime project.
Although a public sewer extension initiative dates back to the 1970s, the current plan submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is significantly different from any that were proposed over the past 40 years, according to Bolby.
The Act 537 plan includes three possible wastewater treatment locations and would either use an existing plant or build a brand new facility. Project costs increase the farther away the plant is from the customer base.
The most cost-effective option is to build a new treatment plant near the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex and connect with existing discharge points in neighboring Fairfield Township. A second plan would require tapping into the existing Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County sewage facility in Ligonier Borough. The third and most expensive alternative involves grinder pumps and the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority plant in Darlington.
“The best thing for Ligonier Township would be our own sewer plant, best for the rate payers. DEP is not so into that idea, because it’s a little more work for them, number one. Number two, environmentally, the best option would be to send everything as far away as possible,” Griffith said.
EADS has not yet received any return correspondence from the DEP after the engineering firm responded to a second round of comments related to the first two treatment plant options.
Infrastructure remains a frequent topic on the supervisors’ agenda, as the board also discussed long-term public works planning for Ligonier Township.
Out of the township’s eight bridges along municipal roads, the McKelvey Road bridge is the only one rated as poor. The rest are graded fair, good or very good, according to a bridge inspection report the supervisors reviewed in light of the recent Fern Hollow Bridge collapse in Pittsburgh.
Engineer Ben Faas of The EADS Group said the last inspection report noted the open-grate span needed some foundation and abutment repairs. While the issues he observed when he viewed the bridge two years ago were serviceable at that point, he told the board the deck could need replaced within the next five years.
“Going forward, we’re looking at putting together a five-year plan for our roads and bridges and I could see McKelvey being at the top of that list to look at it,” Resenic said.
The board also reviewed a top-10 deficient road report, which included Deeds Road, Weller Road, West Road, Serena Road, Dickey Road, Rose Road, Melville Road, Griffith Road, Swank Road and Hudock Road.
Supervisor Erik Ross said he wants to expand a full bridge inventory document to track the conditions and repairs of township roads so that officials can annually rank the roads and follow their improvements.
The supervisors also directed public works director Russ Morgan to email them a weekly report detailing upcoming and completed work.
In addition, township officials should expect to receive more information on PennDOT’s upcoming $1.5-million rehab of the Route 30 bridge at Longbridge.
Carcella said the township will have a Zoom meeting with PennDOT and discuss the traffic impacts and timeline of the project, with more details to be available by the supervisors’ next meeting.
In financial news, the supervisors accepted a $97,400 Westmoreland County Community Development Block Grant for a partial waterline replacement serving Deeds Road residents. The LTMA is covering a 15% match for the total project cost of $126,000.
The township also plans to raze the old bathhouse and restaurant building at Ligonier Beach this spring, thanks to a $65,000 grant to be awarded by the Westmoreland County Redevelopment Authority. That work was paused until after a public auction of equipment and building contents was held in October.
The board also accepted an updated proposal from Tricia Levander for monthly financial services she provides to Ligonier Township and the Ligonier Valley Police Department, from accounts payable processing and payroll to check printing and bank account reconciliation.
While Levander’s services will not change, the township will save about $500/month as her previous on-site work will now be done remotely.
The supervisors again tabled several proposed zoning map updates recommended by the planning commission in December that would correct oversights from the township’s 2015 zoning ordinance overhaul.
The potential changes include: extending the Darlington village district north across Route 30 at Longbridge; switching several Idlewild & SoakZone-owned parcels from agricultural to highway commercial (C-2); and converting eight properties along Mountain Road from agricultural to rural residential (R-1).
The board wanted more time to study the map tweaks.
The supervisors also received Grass Root Solution’s current draft of its Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP) report, but they need to have the consultant correct some errors in the document.
In June, the supervisors awarded the Pittsburgh firm a contract to conduct an operational study of Ligonier Township under the STMP program, which is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). The township qualified for a 50% funding match for the study from the DCED.
The STMP program is designed to help Pennsylvania municipalities assess their economic and managerial health and implement improvements.
The supervisors are scheduled to meet again this month at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.
