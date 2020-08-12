Ligonier Township is moving in a different direction with its proposed sewage facilities plan, by switching engineering firms and pursuing an alternate route for expanding public sewer access north of town.
The township’s board of supervisors on Tuesday voted 5-0 to have engineer Steve Halmi of Edinboro-based Deiss & Halmi Engineering halt work on the new Act 537 plan and turn the project over to the EADS Group for completion.
“There were some changes made in the 537 proposal, which made it impossible for (Halmi) to complete,” chairman John Beaufort said, adding that the revisions were suggested by the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA).
Beaufort said the plan would now consider another alternative route for a public sewer extension along Route 711 north into the Oak Grove, Waterford and Wilpen communities and around the Sheetz convenience store and gas station. He couldn’t disclose any additional details, but said the idea seems like a possibility.
Other options include discharging sewage into the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County treatment plant in Ligonier Borough or the LTMA facility in Darlington.
The LTMA has also agreed to lead the Act 537 plan development and pay for EADS’ work, which township engineer Ben Faas estimated at $15,000 to $25,000. EADS currently serves as the in-house engineering firm for both the township and the LTMA.
“There’s been some changes that have happened over the last couple of months that maybe make it more of an advantage for having EADS do the project than Halmi at this time,” Beaufort told the Bulletin after the meeting.
Township solicitor Michael Korns will draft a formal agreement stating LTMA’s responsibility in covering the new engineering costs.
Ligonier Township has already invested more than $40,000 with Halmi to date.
Supervisor Stephanie Verna explained that this pivot was necessary because of developments that happened during the course of Halmi’s work based on feedback from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
“Work was done, additional information was gathered, there was more discovery along the way that has prompted some new ideas that could be a better long-term potential,” Verna said.
The LTMA board last week authorized the authority to participate with the township in developing the new Act 537 plan.
The township will remain involved in project discussions and financial deals.
The revised plan has yet to be resubmitted to the DEP for its approval. Beaufort said that could take several additional months, followed by funding, bids and engineering before the sewer line is installed.
“I’ve been sitting here for seven years and all I hear is sewage, sewage, sewage. It’s always like a flat tire,” Supervisor Scott Matson said.
Ligonier Township has reconfigured the way it conducts daily business since the supervisors passed a coronavirus (COVID-19) declaration of disaster on March 16, manager Terry Carcella said, from screening employees and sanitizing the township building to finding new cost-saving measures and delaying large capital improvements.
Carcella gave the supervisors a financial forecast for year-end 2020 with various scenarios for the 2021 budget that include property tax increases from 1.5 to 2.5 mills. One mill equals $97,500 in revenue for Ligonier Township.
The Profit and Loss Budget vs. Actual report is based on current projections for 2020 year-end: A $190,879 deficit after a more than $50,000 transfer from the Liquid Fuels Tax account.
Four key income losses from COVID-19 are real property taxes, real estate transfer taxes, earned income taxes and amusement taxes. As of July, Ligonier Township is projected to collect $121,631 below its budgeted taxes for 2020, according to the report.
Earned income taxes are about 8% down from 2019, while amusement taxes generated from Idlewild and SoakZone, which is now operating on a limited scheduled, are anticipated to be down 60 to 70%, Carcella said.
PennDOT said to expect a 40% cut in Liquid Fuels Tax funds next year, supervisor Dan Weimer said. That’s about a $160,000 loss, according to Carcella.
The township is scaling back on large capital expenditures over the next two years, as a result. Significant road projects, including a bridge renovation on McKelvey Road, will be delayed. A recent public works department report only recommends investing in a new boom mower attachment and replacing the municipal complex lighting system with high-efficiency LED technology next year.
The supervisors viewed bids for the two projects but will wait to award them at their Aug. 25 work session and possibly consider a five-year leasing plan for both.
Carcella also made a few positive financial points, as Ligonier Township has been operating a more efficient local government for the past three years.
“We did reduce taxes in 2017 by one mill and made staff and operational changes that saved a lot of money,” he said. “We were fortunate to have mild winters and, this year in particular, low fuel prices to soften the blow from this economic crisis.”
The supervisors will see an updated financial forecast every month, which the finance committee can use as a tool when it begins formally drafting the 2021 budget in October.
“I think we have a long hard look at this and say, here’s where we could be if we don’t have proper revenue coming in. We don’t need big deficits, we want to make sure we can pay the bills and do the minimum amount of work necessary to keep the township functioning and provide services,” Carcella said.
In other business, the supervisors also tabled a proposed zoning ordinance amendment updating oil and natural gas regulations. The changes address unconventional drilling operations, also known as hydraulic fracturing, or “fracking.”
The board did not yet receive copies of the document plus accompanying zoning map and had difficulty hearing staff members over the Zoom online video conferencing application, so it decided to wait until a staff could be present at the township building to discuss the amendment.
The planning commission in July recommended approval of the potential zoning changes after reviewing a geographic information system (GIS) map showing that increased boundaries between drilling sites and protected structures and streams would not completely ban fracking and create a legal problem for Ligonier Township.
The amendment and map will need to be reviewed by the Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development and presented at a public hearing before the supervisors can vote to enact the changes.
The oil and gas revisions were originally developed by the environmental subcommittee under the Ligonier Valley Joint Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee. The subcommittee members also worked with Korns to fine-tune the proposed regulations.
While Ligonier Township has not received any applications for unconventional drilling, Verna pointed out an oil and gas notice in the supervisors’ meeting packet notifying the township that XPR Resources LLC is beginning the re-permitting process for the Skacel natural gas well at 371 Bergman Road in Derry Township.
The board also tabled a proposal from ArchiveSocial, a social media monitoring platform, due to the technological difficulties.
The supervisors did approve a resolution for a new memorandum of understanding with Coal Loaders Inc. that extends the closure of Myers School Road until spring 2021 while the company addresses drainage issues related to its mine reclamation project in the area. The road was originally slated to reopen to traffic this month.
The board also adopted an ordinance reducing the speed limit from 25 to 15 mph for Hotel Road and approved the Ligonier Township Recreation Board’s pavilion renovation at the Wilpen playground. The low bid came in at $3,850.
Carcella informed the supervisors that Ligonier Township received a $201,791 Westmoreland County Community Development Block Grant for a water line replacement along Trout Avenue in Waterford.
The board voted to accept the grant.
Zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma urged the supervisors to consider a property maintenance code, which would better enable the township to address several recent issues that have turned into neighbor disputes.
The supervisors previously directed the planning commission to review a draft code, although the commission has lately been occupied with several zoning ordinance matters, including the oil and gas revisions.
Vice chairman Paul Knupp closed Tuesday’s meeting by thanking all the residents who recently donated to Ligonier Township’s three fire companies.
