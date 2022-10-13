Time is of the essence if Ligonier Township officials want to pursue a grant opportunity that could fund a feasibility study and master site plan for Ligonier Beach.
Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB) president Melissa Eller informed the board of supervisors Tuesday evening of a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) special fall funding round that will close at the end of this month.
Grant applications are due Oct. 27, with awards to be announced next April, according to Eller.
The supervisors were open to scheduling a dedicated work session to discuss the financial opportunity and potentially partnering with FOLB to apply for the matching grant.
The special public meeting has been set for 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.
“We’re not pro-pool, anti-pool, that’s not the point of the piece of property down there. Friends of Ligonier Beach, we’d like to see some kind of development, some kind of exploration of the facts. Maybe it includes a pool, maybe it doesn’t include the swimming pool, but I think to gather the facts and know what would be best used for that property would be moving forward with the feasibility study,” Eller said.
The engineer that FOLB has been working with to determine potential uses for Ligonier Beach – Dennis Flynn from Gateway Engineers of Pittsburgh – was not available Tuesday to elaborate on the DCNR program.
Eller said Flynn estimated the feasibility study could be covered for $100,000. The DCNR grant would be a $50,000 match to the township’s contribution.
FOLB has about half that amount – $25,000 – in letters of intent, according to Eller, who said she thought there would be even more of a public outpouring if the township backed the DCNR grant.
Ligonier Township would have about $15,000 left in the Ligonier Beach Development Fund, considering the current $104,913 balance includes money already earmarked for accessibility work at the recreation site and an update to the Ligonier Valley Trail strategic plan.
The supervisors would have to pass a resolution to submit the grant application and commit to the funding match. FOLB would pay Flynn to write the application, Eller said.
While township officials earlier this year hoped to determine the direction for the Ligonier Beach Park revitalization, little progress on that goal has been made at public meetings over the past few months.
Both the board of supervisors and FOLB this past summer engaged separate Pennsylvania-based engineering firms to visit Ligonier Beach and informally evaluate its historic swimming pool, which closed after the 2017 season. Ligonier Township purchased the property in 2019.
In June, the supervisors approved hiring Aquatic Facility Design Inc. of Millersburg at a cost of $4,700, covered by Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation funds.
FOLB chose to work with Gateway Engineering, which partnered with Integrated Aquatics of Doylestown.
The supervisors on Tuesday received a report from Aquatic Facility Design Inc. and will study it along with a February 2020 opinion of probable cost prepared by The EADS Group on different options for Ligonier Beach.
Although he was amenable to the grant opportunity and work session, supervisor chairman Dan Resenic reiterated his concerns about Ligonier Township owning and operating a swimming pool.
“My concern is – and I have one vote up here at this table and I’ve made this statement before – I am not in favor of the township owning a swimming pool. I’m in favor of a swimming pool in private hands, the hands of FOLB, but I do not want to burden the taxpayers with the financial responsibility of owning a swimming pool, the responsibility that may come from legal issues for personal injury lawsuits. So I just want you to know this up front: I’m not going to vote to join into a partnership with the goal of writing a master site plan for a swimming pool. I think it would be dishonest of me,” Resenic said.
Vice chairman John Beaufort, in contrast, said he could see ways that the township can limit its liability and financial responsibilities possibly by forming an authority, similar to the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA).
“I think it would be a benefit of the township for the residents if we could see what could happen out there. We’re just not moving ahead on anything. This feasibility might tell us if we can do it or we can’t do it,” Beaufort said.
Supervisor Stephanie Verna urged bringing all available information and questions to the upcoming work session in order to have a productive meeting and outline the expectations for both Ligonier Township and FOLB.
“The clarity for me is on what we would be committing to specifically if [the township] endorsed this [grant] application. What’s our position in this?” Verna said.
In other business, the township’s public works department has been busy during new public works director Michael Gray’s first week on the job.
Gray reported the crew applied about 100 tons of gravel to Claycomb Road in a final phase of improvements, assisted the LTMA with a water main break, and set up a bear trap to hopefully catch a furry visitor who has been accessing the dumpsters at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
The public works team also plans to implement a right of way maintenance schedule. Township manager Michael Strelic reminded the public that the crew is not a professional landscaping service and its priority while mowing and trimming is to keep trees and brush out of the roadway and drivers’ sight lines.
Anticipating colder weather, the supervisors authorized Gray to purchase salt and anti-skid material in preparation for winter road maintenance at $79.34 per ton and $21.88 per ton, respectively.
“I’d like to welcome Michael Gray to the team and look forward to great things from him. We just had a really great meeting and I look forward to bright horizons in the near future,” supervisor Erik Ross said.
While the township filled one open position by hiring Gray, it will again be short-staffed as zoning and code enforcement officer Scott Hogan tore an ACL and dislocated a kneecap during a fall while visiting a blighted property on Monday.
Strelic, who will be acting zoning officer in the interim, also gave a brief report regarding the ongoing Myers School Road closure on behalf of solicitor Dan Hudock, who had a scheduling conflict that night.
The supervisors at their Aug. 10 meeting passed a resolution allowing Coal Loaders Inc. to keep Myers School Road closed until Dec. 21, 2024, for its ongoing coal reclamation work along a portion of the road.
The township had initially asked the company to follow a list of engineering standards when restoring the roadway and pay a $5,000 monthly fee until the route reopens to traffic. However, following negotiations with Coal Loaders Inc. representatives, the supervisors Aug. 23 voted 3-2 to keep the road closed through that same period with a $5,000 penalty kicking in after that deadline.
Strelic said Coal Loaders Inc. has not yet responded to the agreement that was sent to them and that Hudock had advised the township to give the matter a little more time.
Myers School Road has been closed since 2019, when Coal Loaders began extracting coal reserves while addressing surface and underground mine drainage. The board previously extended the road closure because of COVID-19 pandemic-related delays, but both supervisors and residents have been frustrated with how long the project has stretched on.
The supervisors authorized finance officer Bethany Caldwell to apply for a Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant to fund seven vehicle cameras, computers and software that would integrate with the Ligonier Valley Police Department’s (LVPD) body-worn cameras.
There’s no matching requirement for this grant and both state Rep. Leslie Rossi (R-59) and Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli provided letters of support for the application, according to Verna.
Caldwell said she has also been wrapping up some infrastructure grant opportunities: a Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Community Development Block Grant for the second phase of a waterline replacement along Deeds Road; a Pennsylvania Dirt Gravel, and Low Volume Road Maintenance Program grant for Claycomb Road; plus other grants for Hidden Valley Road and Mallard Lane in 2023.
The board also granted a special event permit for New Florence resident Dean Banko to host a Set the Year on Fire 5K race along the Ligonier Valley Trail on Jan. 1.
The race will benefit Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1. Ligonier Borough Council last month approved the use of the baseball field and pavilion at Weller Field for the event.
With the annual Fort Ligonier Days festival kicking off this weekend, LVPD Assistant Chief Michael Matrunics asked the community to be patient with the traffic detours that will be in place and cooperate with public safety officials.
“Everyone’s eyes are our help, as far as being safe. If you see something, please say something. Just report anything you feel that might be an issue around town,” Matrunics said.
Ligonier Township will celebrate Halloween with Trick-or-Treat hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, the same date and time as Ligonier Borough.
The board of supervisors will also meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex. Its following meeting has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, from its usual second Tuesday because of Election Day.
