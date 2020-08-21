Dumpster Days are returning to Ligonier Township in September.
The municipality will host the annual recycling event on three consecutive Saturdays next month: Sept. 12, 19 and 26 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex, located at One Municipal Park Drive, Ligonier, just off Route 711 North.
Ligonier Township residents must register for a specific day and time to drop off their recyclable items. Please contact township administrative assistant Tracy Krowchak at 724-238-2725, extension 111 or tkrowchak@ligoniertownship.com to schedule an appointment.
Dumpster Days will be self-serve, as participants must unload and empty their items into the receptacles themselves. The township will have staff available to assist disabled residents.
Recycling Fees are $10 per appliance, $20 per appliance containing Freon, $3 per regular tire ($4 with rim) and $15 per large tire ($18 with rim). Payment by check is due the day of the appointment.
No cash will be accepted.
The township cannot take the following items: broken glass, concrete, dirt, fiberglass insulation, grass clippings, hazardous or flammable materials, large tree stumps, liquids, medical waste, paint, plaster, pressurized paint cans, and shingles.
Please note that only Ligonier Township residents may register for Dumpster Days. The township typically holds a joint single-day event with Ligonier Borough in the spring, which was canceled in April because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The borough has opted not to participate this year.
Ligonier Township also offers a regular drop-off recycling program for mixed paper and cardboard at the municipal building. Residents are asked to separate paper (newsprint, magazines and high-grade paper) into the yellow bins and flatten cardboard to place in the blue bins. Wet materials are not permitted.
Paper and cardboard are to be deposited in the containers only and not left on the ground if the bins are full.
Residents are encouraged to call the Ligonier Township office to check the current capacity of the recycling bins before bringing their materials. Contractor pickups are less frequent with limited staffing due to COVID-19.
