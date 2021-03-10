Ligonier Township has launched a project to digitize and purge its municipal records archive.
While officials and administrative staff work with a third-party contractor to scan existing records and make them publicly available, they also plan to dispose of old and duplicate records.
The board of supervisors on Tuesday voted 5-0 to pass a resolution approving the destruction of certain Ligonier Township records under the Pennsylvania Municipal Records Act.
The resolution states that the township will dispose of records every six months, after the solicitor and supervisors review and approve the list of documents slated to be destroyed. The policy also covers electronic files.
Drafted by township solicitor Michael Korns, the resolution was initially brought to the supervisors for consideration in January, but they tabled it so Korns could add a procedure and schedule to the policy.
The initial list of documents to be shredded includes five boxes from 2013 related to the township’s front desk, paid bills and the finance office.
Per the resolution, no materials subject to a Right-to-Know request, litigation hold, or live case or controversy would be destroyed.
Ligonier Township invested half of its $30,000 Westmoreland CARES Municipal Support Grant Program funding for coronavirus relief toward digitizing its records and upgrading its computer server, with the goal of making its municipal records accessible online for residents and staff through a cloud-based system.
“It is a very time-consuming process for us, but it’s something that’s very necessary,” township manager Terry Carcella said.
Once documents are scanned, the hard copies will not be kept on site. Ligonier Township will retain all historical maps and those its staff needs, but digitize documents for things like single-family home constructions, zoning hearing board rulings and conditional uses — what’s necessary for the township to identify a property and what took place there in a legal sense, according to Carcella.
Supervisor Stephanie Verna was concerned about future records access for residents without internet service.
Carcella said the plan is for a publicly accessible laptop and server at the township building. Electronic documents will be indexed and searchable by parcel number.
Korns also pointed out that real estate documents also recorded at the Westmoreland County Courthouse will still be accessible there.
In other business, township officials hope to have a clear vision for the future of Ligonier Beach by the end of this year.
The supervisors spent much of Tuesday’s meeting discussing how to move forward with cleaning up the historic recreation spot on Route 30 and develop a master plan for the site while also giving a grassroots community group time and access to explore the feasibility of reopening the nearly century-old swimming pool.
The EADS Group is working on a “sketch-level” plan for 10-acre property with the Ligonier Township Recreation Board, but has received no direction on the specific uses the township wants to see at Ligonier Beach, according to engineer Ben Faas.
The next step is to demolish the pump house and filter building, while retaining the filtration system — work that won’t start until this summer. The township received a grant from the Westmoreland County Land Bank for the project.
While public and private foundations are looking for a formal master site plan for Ligonier Beach before they can award grants, Verna advocated allowing the community group time and access to fully assess the pool since no major work will be happening for a while.
She clarified that the township is still looking for a viable plan for the swimming pool from the group that meets all safety, environmental and regulatory requirements, plus funding commitments.
Money is the biggest challenge in potentially revitalizing Ligonier Beach’s swimming pool, along with uncertain community support, according to the supervisors and administrative staff.
“Honestly, quite frankly, there hasn’t been much support from the public for any idea at the Ligonier Beach property. The only idea that’s had support from the public has been the pool,” Verna said.
The supervisors also voted to submit a request for proposals (RFP) from consultants that would review the operations, policies and finances for all of Ligonier Township’s departments as part of an available state planning program that can help gauge the municipality’s economic and managerial health and implement needed improvements.
The township wants to address several issues through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP): financial challenges; expansion of public sewage, water and broadband in the Oak Grove, Wilpen and Waterford areas; zoning amendments for land use practices in the same communities; flood control and stormwater projects and maintenance; and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) study assets for community development and economic growth.
“One of the things that we need to take a hard look at is our finances, not just this year, next year and many years to come. This comes in context with everything we’re doing out there. What can we do that’s going to improve the financial incentives for Ligonier Township? What are we going to do that’s going to make sense for the taxpayers?” Carcella said.
Once the township receives consultant bids, it can apply for funding through the STMP program. Proposals are due by May 4.
The RFP originally included another issue: home rule multi-municipal planning and merger with Ligonier Borough and Laurel Mountain Borough.
The board agreed to strike that from the list, after objections from Verna, who was uncomfortable including that as a priority.
“I, as a supervisor, am not interested right now in exploring home rule multi-planning,” Verna said.
Carcella and finance officer Bethany Caldwell also shared some current fiscal news with the supervisors.
While the township spent more on salt and anti-skid material due to harsher weather this winter — $67,879 for 692 tons as of the end of February — it saved in fuel costs in 2020 compared to 2019.
Carcella also provided the board with a comparative fuel report for the public works department, LTMA, Ligonier Valley Police Department and all three township fire companies. Fuel costs dropped for all departments because of lower gas prices. While the police department expended the same number of gallons of fuel, as it maintained the same patrol levels, the others used less gas.
In her report, Caldwell noted that the township received $10,000 more from PennDOT in anticipated Liquid Fuels money this year — a total of $370,000.
The township also received a $1,500 grant from its insurance carrier, PennPrime, which was used to purchase public safety gear for its seven-member public works crew.
Caldwell recently applied for a DCED Municipal Assistance Program for floodplain management that would reimburse the township half its $14,000 in related expenses from 2020. She is also working on a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grant application to update the 2011 Ligonier Valley Trail study.
Carcella warned the supervisors not to expect any determination until next year on the pandemic lost revenue claim the township filed with PennPrime, given that the municipalities who filed claims have exceeded the available funds and the company’s employees are working remotely.
He said he also hoped for assistance from the American Rescue Plan federal stimulus package to make up the township’s financial shortfall, the biggest of its losses being amusement taxes from Idlewild & SoakZone. The township would apply for a portion of the $5.7 billion Pennsylvania will be able to channel directly to local governments.
The supervisors also passed a resolution accepting a $12,500 grant from Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck’s office that will be used as Ligonier Township’s match for a Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant to purchase body cameras for the Ligonier Valley Police Department.
The technology package includes WatchGuard Video body cameras for 10 police officers and network server upgrades. The matching grant came from the district attorney office’s drug seizure fund, Caldwell said.
Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger briefly mentioned a new monitoring program for which the Westmoreland County Chiefs of Police Association is pursuing grant funding that would help law enforcement and emergency responders track lost persons.
He cited people with Alzheimer’s or dementia and veterans with PTSD as examples of those who could potentially enroll in this program. Each participant would wear a small transmitter that emits a unique tracking signal picked up by the receivers issued to the individual police departments.
Also Tuesday, Faas opened up four bids for Ligonier Township’s annual seal coat program, potentially covering around 20 township roads.
Russell Standard Corp. was the high bidder at a total cost of $469,135.43. Suit-Kote Corp. came in as the lowest bidder at $289,855.99, although its proposal did not include fiber-matting. Quaker Corp. ($411,972.04) and Midland Asphalt Materials ($450,454.28) also offered bids.
The supervisors tabled the proposals until their next meeting to allow the public works committee to evaluate the bids based on road and treatment types and prioritize the paving projects.
The township’s top priority roads for seal coating are Clark Hollow Road, Matson Road, Old Lincoln Highway East and West, Orme Road, Thomas Road and Berkley Road.
The public works department in June expects to begin raising Claycomb Road to address nearby wetlands, thanks to an $85,519 grant the township received through the Westmoreland Conservation District’s Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Roads Program.
The supervisors also approved two minor subdivisions previously recommended by the planning commission.
One subdivision carves two small lots from the more than 60-acre Sandra Ford estate at the intersection of Rose and Melville Roads, located on the hillside below the Darlington fire station.
One tract measuring just over 1.5 acres encompasses an existing house and septic system. The second parcel of 4.76 acres will be a side-lot addition to Ford estate executrix Michelle Barkemeyer’s property and includes a right-of-way for an existing driveway.
Dean and Lureen Nelson also submitted a plan separating one last parcel from their Route 259 property — their third in a series of subdivisions. The resulting 1.79-acre buildable lot leaves 50 acres for an existing natural gas well pad on their land — the minimum acreage required under Ligonier Township’s zoning ordinance.
The supervisors voted unanimously to grant zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma three additional personal days, as recommended by the personnel committee after his annual review. They also held an executive session prior to their meeting to discuss property, personnel and litigation matters.
Ligonier Township will host a spring Dumpster Day from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 24 at the municipal complex on Route 711 North. More details are forthcoming, but the process is expected to follow last fall’s event, where residents will need to schedule a time to drop off their items. The supervisors may extend the time depending on the interest.
