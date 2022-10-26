Ligonier Township is assisting with blight demolition at the Ligonier Beach property after the board of supervisors voted 3-1 to cover a funding gap.
The measure authorizes the township to spend up to $28,000 to cover a waterline removal and replacement at the property. The issue was discovered when one of the buildings on the property was to be torn down.
Township supervisors Dan Resenic, who attended the meeting by phone, Erik Ross and Scott Matson all voted for the measure. Supervisor John Beaufort was the only dissenting vote. Supervisor Stephanie Verna was not present.
After the meeting, Beaufort said he was against funding the gap because he believed the township should have taken more time to see if there were available grants instead of using township money.
The money will come from a grant the township received through the Philip M. McKenna Foundation. Resenic told the board he had spoken to the grantor who supported using the money for this purpose.
Westmoreland County will fund the building demolition while the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County will cover the rest of the waterline project.
The supervisors also unanimously approved a resolution for a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant related to Ligonier Beach. The grant will develop a master site development plan and produce a pool feasibility study.
The Friends of Ligonier Beach will be responsible for covering the matching portion of the grant. Both the township and FOLB have had separate companies conduct studies of the property in the past.
The board tabled a resolution to amend existing health care policy for non-union employees. The amendments would update the definition of health care and bring the rest of the policy in line with current state and federal mandates.
Township Manager Michael Strelic also suggested the board look at increasing the $4,000 payment to those who elect to not receive health care through the township to $5,000.
Ross asked for the resolution to be tabled to allow further research by the township on its health care coverage to ensure it is getting the best rates and employees receive quality coverage.
“Let’s make sure everyone gets the best value for the money,” Ross said.
During the solicitor’s report, Dan Hudock informed the board he was “at a loss” as to why he had not heard from representatives from Coal Loaders Inc. for over two weeks. The two parties were in discussions about compensation, access and restitution for Myers School Road which had been closed for years while the company worked in the area.
“They were responsive in the past but there’s been a drop in communication,” Hudock said.
Hudock added the company had agreed to some of the terms over the phone, but nothing had been set in writing yet.
Strelic informed the board it had recently received notice from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that Coal Loaders was renewing its permit for the area but nothing directly from the company had been received.
In other correspondence, the township received a thank you card addressed to the road department.
“We greatly appreciate your continued upkeep of Jinks Trail,” the card read.
Recreation board member Wade Stoner addressed the township supervisors and specifically Resenic for their actions at an Oct. 11 meeting.
During that meeting, the board appointed two people to fill vacancies on the board. At one point, the chairman of the recreation board, Judy Ridgway, tried to inform the board a candidate had dropped out of consideration. Ridgway was stopped by Resenic from interfering with the meeting and subsequent vote.
Stoner said Resenic’s behavior was disrespectful and claimed Resenic has shown nothing but “hostility” toward the recreation board.
“You have ignored, dismissed or otherwise disregarded every recommendation made this year,” Stoner said, addressing Resenic. “Furthermore, the outrageous disrespect shown to the chairperson of the board at the last regular meeting was simply incomprehensible.”
Stoner also said he was asking again why the supervisors did not consider making the residency requirement for the recreation board to include those who live within the Ligonier Valley School District instead of just the township.
“Ligonier, however, is fairly unique in its municipal makeup,” Stoner said. “Having a larger pool of vested candidates to choose from is a good thing.”
Neither Resenic nor any of the present board members responded to Stoner’s remarks.
The township supervisors will next meet 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. This is a change from its Tuesday meetings due to Election Day.
