Ligonier Township is assisting with blight demolition at the Ligonier Beach property after the board of supervisors voted 3-1 to cover a funding gap.

The measure authorizes the township to spend up to $28,000 to cover a waterline removal and replacement at the property. The issue was discovered when one of the buildings on the property was to be torn down.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

