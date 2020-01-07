Misuse of the recycling receptacles at the Ligonier Township municipal complex has supervisors considering scrapping the program.
During the supervisors’ voting meeting Monday, several supervisors voiced frustration over the poor condition of the areas around the recycling dumpsters.
“There’s stuff flying around, I came down here yesterday and there’s cardboard laying out here and everything,” supervisor Scott Matson said. “If the wind kicks up, the road crews are playing cleanup. Something needs to be done about that. It’s not very organized.”
The township has struggled to get those dropping off recyclables in the containers at the municipal complex to follow rules regarding the recycling program, leaving the area surrounding the recycling dumpsters littered with items that either can’t be recycled or can’t fit inside the bins.
“I understand that the community wants it, but it’s also the community that’s making it a mess,” supervisor Stephanie Verna said. “There was a considerable amount of contamination, I was told, over the holidays.”
Material that isn’t in the recycling containers won’t be accepted, leaving the township to deal with the mess, zoning and code enforcement officer James Nieusma said.
“If the material does not get into the dumpster, it can’t be used,” for recycling, Nieusma said. “So it’s trash. They won’t pick it up. The company that comes down here, if it’s contaminated, they don’t want it... We’re having a hard time getting them to come and clean it up because people don’t listen and keep bringing stuff after the dumpsters are full.”
“It’s an experiment that has proven itself not to be effective,” Verna said. “It’s not an effective program here, it’s not cost-effective and it’s a distraction from other things that need to be done. I think if the community wants to continue to have the recycling program, somebody is going to have to come up with a way and a location and a way to manage it, because we can’t have it be a drain here.”
The supervisors didn’t take any official action regarding the recycling program Monday, but will continue reviewing the program heading forward.
In other business during the regular meeting, the supervisors approved:
- Accepting the resignation of Wesley Binkey from the township’s public works department after 32 years as an employee;
- Increasing Bethany Caldwell’s hourly wage from $15 to $16 at the recommendation of the township’s personnel committee following its annual review, effective retroactive to Nov. 15, the anniversary of her hire date;
- Advertising seeking candidates for a public works laborer/equipment operator position;
- Setting the pay rate for part-time snow plow drivers at $20 per hour, as the part-time positions are not part of the union contract covering other township employees;
- Accepting a $10,000 grant from the R.K. Mellon Family Foundation to be used for the installation of a fishing platform at the Millcreek Memorial Park near the trailhead bridge;
- The supervisors also announced the township’s “Dumpster Day” is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on April 18.
