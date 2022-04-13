Ligonier Township officials have formalized their next steps in the future Ligonier Beach revitalization.
The township’s board of supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to commit to action items agreed upon at an April 5 special meeting where the supervisors and members of the Friends of Ligonier (FOLB) discussed a unified vision and potential feasibility study for the recreational site.
The first goal is to develop a single master plan for Ligonier Beach Park, combining input from the FOLB nonprofit group, the supervisors, and the Ligonier Township Recreation Board, according to supervisor Stephanie Verna.
The supervisors intend to vote whether to move forward with the final concept at their April 26 meeting. Chairman Dan Resenic and vice chairman John Beaufort will oversee this effort.
The aligned master plan will guide the next three steps that will happen concurrently.
FOLB will develop a business plan for Ligonier Beach, steered by Verna and supervisor Erik Ross. The township will also seek documentation concerning swimming pool requirements from applicable state agencies like Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Health. Beaufort will be involved with this step.
The township also plans to schedule a free consultation on the possible scope and fee for a formal feasibility study for the Ligonier Beach redevelopment from a swimming pool expert. Resenic cited Aquatic Facility Design in Millersburg as the company he previously contacted.
FOLB will also secure a proposal from a second firm, so the township has two competitive bids to consider, as Verna suggested.
The deadline for this information is the supervisors’ May 24 meeting, so they can review and vote whether to commission a feasibility study at their June 14 meeting.
In other business, after receiving nine letters of interest and interviewing three applicants for the position of Ligonier Township manager, the supervisors voted 5-0 to extend a job offer to their selected candidate.
Other personnel business included approving a $0.50 per hour raise for zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma, who has been employed in that role for four years.
The board convened an executive session mid-meeting for over 10 minutes to discuss personnel matters.
The township also received a response from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to its request for the agency to study the speed limit on Nature Run Road.
The supervisors at a previous meeting discussed concerns about a section of the road between Route 30 and Laurel Mountain Borough that is unmarked by speed limit signs. The maximum speed limit for unposted roads in Pennsylvania in locations other than urban and residential districts or freeways is 55 miles per hour, per the commonwealth’s Title 75 vehicles statute.
Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger said Nature Run Road has three different speed limits – 25, 35 and 45 miles per hour – multiple bus stops and snow drift areas, plus the unposted stretch has heavy pedestrian traffic.
However, according to their letter, PennDOT feels the speed limit is correct and the posted signs comply with their regulations, finance officer Bethany Caldwell said.
Resenic said he was confused by PennDOT’s letter because it doesn’t cover the unmarked portion of Nature Run Road the board was primarily concerned with.
Berger plans to take over pursuing this matter with PennDOT, telling the Bulletin he would be compiling and sending information to the agency.
The EADS Group further revised the township’s road list for the summer seal coat program, removing Robb Road and Jacob Miller Road, adding Mill Road and reducing the estimated project cost to just under $204,000.
However, both Resenic and Beaufort noted draining issues on Mill Road that could require additional work.
A total of 20 streets are slated for chip-seal, also including Ann Roberts Road, Murphy Road, Ramsey Road, Fairview School Road, Freeman Road, Giesey Road, Nicely Road, Ross Road, Slater Road, Zion Church Road, Byers Lane, Charlotte Drive, Crossmead Drive, Edgemont Road, Hi Acres Drive, Old Linn Run, Peters Road, Presidents Drives and Weaver Mill Road.
The board also approved a new contract with APEX Companies LLC, employer for the township’s sewage enforcement officer, Mike D’Arrigo. APEX serves as Ligonier Township’s alternate sewage enforcement officer if D’Arrigio is unavailable.
Solicitor Dan Hudock said he reviewed the contract and recommended the supervisors approve it.
The board also accepted low bids from Hanson Aggregates, Russell Standard Corp., and Ligonier Stone & Lime Concrete for various stone materials gathered by the Indiana/Westmoreland Council of Governments.
Caldwell pointed out that a $45,334 line item on the current bill pay list was for a 673-ton salt order paid for through the township’s Liquid Fuels fund.
She announced that Wessel and Company has completed its 2021 audit of Ligonier Township and a representative would present its report at the board’s April 26 meeting.
The supervisors also agreed to re-advertise an asphalt zipper for sale, dropping both its reserve price from $150,000 to $130,000 and its starting bid amount from $100,00 to $90,000, as its first listing on the Muncibid auction website attracted no offers. The township originally purchased the machine for $130,000, according to Resenic.
Ligonier Township supervisors will meet again for a work session Tuesday, April 26 at 4:30 p.m.
