While Ligonier Township officials voted this week to fill vacancies on the municipality’s recreation board, they could revisit that decision later this month.
The board of supervisors on Tuesday voted 3-2 to appoint residents Ken Vallino and Jessica Golden to two empty seats on the Ligonier Township Recreation Board.
The seven-member board has lost two members within the past two months, first Robert Gangewere, who moved to a retirement facility in Pittsburgh, then former chairman Larry Shew, who resigned in September.
Golden takes Gangewere’s seat, with her term expiring at the end of this year, while Vallino was chosen to fulfill Shew’s term though Dec. 31, 2024.
However, the supervisors may have to address a new opening, based on communication that recreation board chairwoman Judy Ridgway received during the meeting prior to the board’s vote.
According to Ridgway, Vallino sent her a text message at 7:06 p.m. asking to have his name removed from consideration.
Ridgway tried to interject during the supervisors’ discussion of the appointments before their vote, but was forced to wait until a public comment period to report Vallino’s text after chairman Dan Resenic told her not to interrupt the meeting.
Resenic said he would have to receive something from Vallino personally and that the board would deal with that at its next meeting. The supervisors are scheduled to meet again 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Along with Resenic, supervisors Scott Matson and Erik Ross also voted in favor of Vallino and Golden, the latter who serves as executive director for the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation and as the director for the Greater Latrobe School District’s Center for Student Creativity. Vice chairman John Beaufort and secretary/treasurer Stephanie Verna were opposed.
Beaufort and Verna instead cast votes for retired Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources park manager Doug Finger and Friends of Ligonier Beach board member Janell Emery. The vote was again split, with Resenic, Matson and Ross opposed.
Verna urged the board to consider any alternate members for the recreation board seats. According to the minutes from the supervisors’ April 26 meeting, then-alternate member Terrell Funk filled a prior vacancy and Finger was appointed as the new alternate.
“Before we move forward, I did want to mention that we did have alternates that we had appointed at previous meetings for the recreation board and I believe that those alternates need to be considered for the seats that have become available through vacancy before we open this up to new,” Verna said.
Beaufort pointed out that the supervisors had asked the recreation board for its input.
Ridgway told the Bulletin during an executive session break that in the letter the recreation board submitted to the supervisors following its Oct. 10 meeting, it recommended they select Finger and decide between the other three applicants – Golden, Vallino and Emery – for the second seat.
Both Resenic and Ross said that they both knew the two chosen candidates very well and for many years.
“I’m just a little bit upset because I think this is all about a swimming pool and it’s unfortunate,” Resenic said, referring to the township’s pending project to revitalize Ligonier Beach.
“When you say it’s all about a swimming pool, that’s exactly what it’s about, the other way,” Beaufort countered.
In related business, the supervisors also voted 5-0 to pass two new ordinances requiring members of both the recreation board and the planning commission to have their primary residences located in Ligonier Township.
Recreation board member Wade Stoner told the supervisors he was disappointed in the lack of discussion concerning the residency condition. He had suggested extending the recreation board’s residency area to the Ligonier Valley School District, which encompasses nine municipalities: Ligonier, Cook, St. Clair, and Fairfield townships plus Ligonier, Laurel Mountain, Bolivar, Seward, and New Florence boroughs.
“My rationale for that is, unlike zoning or planning where you really do want somebody not from another municipality telling you how to run your business, the rec board is a little different in that way. We provide benefit, not restrictions, on people. And we have people from all those areas, their children attend school here. This is the hub, so it just makes sense to me that opening up the rec board position to anybody in LVSD gives us more candidates of people that still do have a vested interest,” Stoner said.
