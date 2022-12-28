After a freezing Christmas weekend, the Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors had high praise for its road crew and local first responders at its Tuesday meeting.
Stephanie Verna led the board in thanking the road crew for their efforts over the weekend and being out on the roads on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well as Monday.
“They were working around the clock and I just appreciate those guys for coming out,” Verna said.
Supervisor Scott Matson echoed Verna’s praise.
“They did a nice job,” Matson said.
He added that in the past he felt the road crew did not do quite a good job and this year was different.
Supervisors John Beaufort and Erik Ross thanked the police and fire crews for the numerous calls they responded to over the weekend.
“The amount of trees down, wrecks, road closures, chimney fires, it’s just been all over,” Beaufort said. “I think our public works, police and fire companies have done a very good job this past weekend.”
Ross said the Darlington Volunteer Fire Department responded to over a dozen calls over a three-day period, going as far north as Derry Township and south into Fayette County.
“For a volunteer company that (number of calls) is pretty much in the paid realm of firefighting,” Ross said. “So, if you see a fireman, thank them, and consider them because we are strictly volunteer.
“For those guys to run out, taking time away from their families, not getting paid, hats off to them. The service they put forth is really an asset to our community.”
Supervisor Dan Resenic said along with sharing the board’s appreciation for the town’s firefighters and police officers, he thanked the road crew for being out over the weekend.
“They’ve done a heck of a job, five-below zero and there was plenty of antiskid and salt on the roads,” Resenic said. “I appreciate all their hard work and their efforts.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, resident Cindy Brown asked the township who is responsible for maintaining trees in the roadway after her son was in an accident Monday on White City Road. Brown said there are trees hanging onto the road obstructing the view of drivers and keeping cars from driving down that side of the street.
“It’s just a situation where there was no visibility there for the people coming down the road or for in that house for him to back out,” Brown said. “I don’t want to see any children get run over or anything like that.”
Matson said he was familiar with the area and characterized it as a “disgrace” for the township.
“I’ve been saying this for nine years; they don’t want to hear it,” Matson said.
Township Manager Michael Strelic visited the area and agreed that the trees are in the right of way and need to be trimmed back. Resenic asked that the issue be taken care of by the end of the week while temperatures warm back up.
As part of his manager’s report, Strelic asked that as many residents as possible go to the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband map and challenge any inaccurate data associated with their home. Residents have until Jan. 13 to challenge the map.
Strelic told the board the FCC’s map was inaccurate for the township.
“The FCC put out a map that says everybody in the township has four or five internet providers to choose from with download speeds up to 1.6 gigabytes,” he said. “I’ve only been here a few months, but we don’t have that in the city of Pittsburgh.”
While the FCC’s data does show anywhere from three to five available providers for varying township addresses, the majority of those providers are satellite companies such as Hughes Net and Starlink. Those services’ bandwidths are typically capped at 100 megabytes per second, the minimum to be considered high-speed internet in Pennsylvania.
Earlier this year, Westmoreland County conducted a survey which found many households had internet speeds much slower than what the FCC had mapped.
“We need everyone to go in and check (the FCC map),” Verna said.
The township supervisors unanimously approved a $1 an hour increase for finance officer Bethany Caldwell. The pay increase will be retroactively applied to her anniversary date of Oct. 29.
“Not nearly her value but about all we can afford,” Strelic said of the pay raise.
Caldwell presented the board with an update on all of the grants the township has received over the past three years. To date, the township has received $1.373 million in grant money from eight different governmental and nonprofit organizations.
The latest grant received was for the Ligonier Valley Police Department. The department will receive $106,928 to purchase new cameras, software and computers for its police cars, according to Verna.
