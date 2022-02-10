Ligonier Township supervisors axe pool from Ligonier Beach redevelopment

While the future of Ligonier Beach remains unresolved, Ligonier Township officials have decided not to include a swimming pool in the revitalization of the dormant recreation spot.
The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 3-2 to authorize the Ligonier Township Recreation Board to develop and seek funding for a finalized master plan for the Ligonier Beach property that does not include a swimming pool in any shape or form.
Chairman Dan Resenic cast the deciding vote, after supervisors Scott Matson and Erik Ross voted in favor of removing the pool component, and supervisors Stephanie Verna and John Beaufort voted against the motion.
The majority vote came down to a matter of finances.
“I think the people that’s put the time into this, I think they’ve done a fine job. But my travels through the Valley, I’ve been told the same thing: No funding for the pool,” Matson said.
“I’m not opposed to a pool. But you need to have somebody willing to provide the money to build the thing to get it up and running and then you have to come up with a private business that’s willing to run it,” Resenic told the Bulletin after the meeting. “We advertised for that. No one wants to touch it with a 10-foot pole.”
The supervisors’ decision was one that the Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB), a nonprofit citizens group that formed to pursue reopening the nearly century-old swimming pool, was not pleased to hear. “You guys all voted on something where you clearly don’t have the information,” FOLB President Melissa Eller told the board, referring to a presentation by Ligonier Township Recreation Board Chairman Larry Shew outlining reasons for moving forward without the pool.
The recreation board had suggested moving forward on the Ligonier Beach project with a plan that eliminates the pool and can gain major funding support, according to the report Shew read during the meeting.
The memo cited a lack of a professionally constructed master plan, marketing analysis, feasibility study, refurbishment bids and source for capital funding from FOLB as examples of how the group has shown little progress toward reopening the pool.
Shew further argued that community organizations like Trout Unlimited and the Loyalhanna Watershed Association do not support the swimming pool concept and local foundations are not interested in funding it either.
“The Ligonier Beach Development Committee has had two well-attended public meetings which generated over 50 ideas for a township park. There have been many resident and official suggestions to eliminate the pool rather than try to restore and operate it. They are the silent majority here,” Shew said, noting that seven of the eight recreation board members endorsed the memo he read while one was non-committal.
In contrast, FOLB representatives summarized the progress that the group has made over the past eight months with their proposal for a natural swimming pool at Ligonier Beach since the supervisors approved forwarding the master plan concept to a consultant last June, at times contradicting points in the recreation board report.
“Truth be told, I don’t know if a pool can happen or not. I want the opportunity and a level playing field to see if it can be a viable option. But what’s contained in this document is assumptions,” Eller said, alleging that neither Resenic nor Shew have contacted FOLB for any updates.
According to FOLB Secretary Julie Donovan, the group hosted four community clean-up days where 120 volunteers cleared weeds and brush and Ligonier Valley Rams football players scraped layers of paint and plaster from the original 1.3-million-gallon concrete swimming pool that opened in 1925 and closed after the 2017 season.
“This tremendous show of volunteerism is because the pool is seen as an important community asset,” Donovan said, adding that surveys from two public forums showed overwhelming support for the restoration of the pool.
FOLB has also incorporated as a 501©3 nonprofit and has been actively accepting donations and fundraising toward a master site plan for Ligonier Beach, Donovan said.
The group has also met with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and received confirmation that the swimming pool is in compliance and can operate as is, she added.
FOLB also spoke with an insurance company and learned that Ligonier Beach can be insured, plus has continued to develop an annual operating budget based on those from other local and regional swimming pools and reviewed by financial planners, according to Eller.
“We have made a significant amount of progress in a very short amount of time. We’re proud of the work done by the community and the support we have received from local businesses and still believe the historical significance and recreational value of this property to the township is huge,” Eller said.
FOLB had proposed a multi-use concept for Ligonier Beach that would give Ligonier the first public natural swimming pool in Pennsylvania and the largest in the United States. The pool would use a mechanical biofilm filtration system rather than chemicals.
The swimming pool would be the focal point of a year-round recreational destination at Ligonier Beach Park, now owned by Ligonier Township after it purchased the eight-acre property for $230,000 in November 2019.
FOLB’s vision also included: a restaurant and event center implementing green technology like solar panels and a live green roof; a bathhouse and education center; a pollinator garden and riparian buffer; walking trails with access to a fishing pier at the Loyalhanna Creek; a permeable parking area with charging station for electric cars; an improved entrance and exit; and preservation of the site’s historic stone architecture.
Beaufort asked how eliminating the pool would hinder developing the rest of the amenities proposed for the site.
“Can’t we move forward with the hiking trail, the pavilions? I don’t understand that we must cut some part of that project out,” Beaufort said. “I can’t see where eliminating one part of a project that we try to proceed with has anything to do with other parts.”
Shew said he had been in contact with a number of foundations that showed no interest in funding the swimming pool.
“We believe that the pool is such a huge feature on the property that we can’t really develop a good master plan that’s going to be accepted by funders without having some resolution of the pool,” he said.
The recreation board report mentioned that a Ligonier Beach Park concept design with a natural water feature developed by The EADS Group and the township’s Ligonier Beach Development Committee was pitched to four major foundations during a private stakeholder meeting at the township building.
Shew did not disclose the foundations when reached by phone after the meeting.
At least 25 people attended the supervisors’ meeting at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex. Several in the audience spoke in support of Ligonier Beach, for allowing FOLB time to explore such a major project, and of the pool’s economic potential as a tourism draw during public comment periods before and after the supervisors’ vote.
Doug Finger, a 35-year veteran of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), remarked that the lights he saw shining on top of Laurel Mountain that evening reminded him of a similar public effort that began more than 20 years ago to revitalize the once-shuttered Laurel Mountain Ski Resort.
“There’s long history and heritage here. And Laurel Mountain wouldn’t be lit up for tonight if it wasn’t for a community and a group of people that had a passion about seeing something that they valued, they wanted to be proud to live in a region where people wanted to come to. And Ligonier Beach I think has some of those same assets. And I think it’s a great asset for this township. I think it’s an asset for the people who live here. I think it’s an asset for the region. I encourage you to give it a chance and to think about that,” Finger said.
Resident Greg Smith likewise pointed out that the effort to reconstruct Fort Ligonier in the mid-20th century was also a process that took years.
Smith recalled walking to Ligonier Beach from the corner of Bell Street and Summit Avenue every day in the summer, during the five years he spent as a child in Ligonier. He recently returned to the area and participated in the community clean-up days.
“I think Ligonier Beach could have a great future if we could just allow the time and the commitment of those people that want to see Ligonier grow. And we can see it just as we have seen the Fort grow over all these years,” Smith said.
Although she’s not a full-time local, Sherri Vizzuett said her family has spent the past 25 years in Ligonier and at its pool. Before that, her father used to hitchhike as a teenager from Bloomfield to Ligonier Beach.
“I think about the almighty dollar, which usually puts a spin on everything. And I think of the money that we have spent at that pool, from snacks to coming up with friends, having a couple of beers, then heading to town, spending some money in the shops, having some dinner. It was like the highlight of my weekend here, tons of my weekend money went to that pool,” Vizzuett said.
FOLB board member Janell Emery told the supervisors the voting process concerning Ligonier Beach was disheartening to watch because the board didn’t question the speakers like they did concerning other township business or address conflicting statements.
“Then you made a vote without even asking any questions. And I feel that as a resident that you have not done your due diligence to get the correct information,” she said.
Beaufort also implied a communication breakdown between the parties involved with the Ligonier Beach project during his closing remarks at the meeting.
“I think we’ve been very short-sighted with that. There was no communication or working with each other on that,” Beaufort said.
However, both the audience and the board of supervisors acknowledged the work of the township staff, development committee and community members toward resurrecting Ligonier Beach.
“I would like to recognize the efforts of the citizens and residents that worked on the Ligonier Beach committee. I would also like to recognize the recreation board. I do appreciate the work of everybody involved. Hopefully we can move forward and figure out some way to work together to still make this a benefit to the Valley,” Verna said.
