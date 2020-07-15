Budget planning for 2021 will not formally begin until August, but Ligonier Township officials are prepared to factor in a six-figure deficit when crunching the numbers.
Although the township has reduced expenses during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by using less fuel, curtailing employee overtime and cutting back on two-thirds of its planned roadwork, manager Terry Carcella projects Ligonier Township will end 2020 with a more than $131,000 deficit, even after a $40,000 Liquid Fuels Tax Fund transfer.
Carcella updated the board of supervisors on the township’s financial straits at its meeting Tuesday night, as he has done over the last several meetings. The five-member board met in person with some staff joining remotely via the Zoom online video conferencing application.
The original 2020 budget only anticipated Ligonier Township to be about $75,000 in the red at year-end. In June, Carcella forecast a $261,000 shortfall, so the township’s finances have slightly improved since then.
Revenues are down about 5% overall, Carcella said. Tax revenue stands out among the losses; a profit and loss budget versus actual report projects Ligonier Township will lose more than $31,000 in real estate transfer taxes, $41,500 in earned income taxes and $50,000 in amusement taxes this year due to COVID-19.
Carcella said he expected to draft a smaller budget for next year, perhaps only $1.9 or $2 million. The supervisors will have to balance catching up on needed road maintenance — such as $370,000 in seal chip and FiberMat road material potentially slated for next year — and slashing projects given Liquid Fuels tax funding is expected to be reduced for 2021.
Carcella said he hoped to carry over at least $100,000 of Liquid Fuels tax money into 2021. The township has also filed an insurance claim under its carrier’s pandemic coverage.
“Where we finish at the end of the year with our budget is going to be very important for us next year,” Carcella said.
Officials are also looking at investments that will bring long-term cost savings to Ligonier Township, including upgrading the lighting at the municipal complex on Route 711 North with high-efficiency LED technology.
After revamping an expensive proposal from last year, Carcella recalculated a $69,800 estimate for the project. He said the township is exploring three possible vendors, including Scott Electric in Greensburg and Trane, a Pittsburgh-based HVAC dealer.
The municipal complex is Ligonier Township’s largest energy usage, according to Carcella, who said the new lights could save the municipality an estimated $5,900 per year in electric bills. The township would recoup its entire investment in 11 years under a five-year financing plan, he said.
After the township replaced its streetlights with LEDs, it saw a 30% to 40% reduction in energy costs, Carcella said.
“I think we have to think long-term about what our costs are going to be in the future, not just this year, not next year. Every year in the last three years, electric costs have gone up — from $8,400, $8,900, now $9,500 a year. We need to look at those savings for the future,” he said.
Carcella suggested the supervisors review the municipal complex lighting proposal during a future work session. The next one is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.
Echoing Ligonier Borough Council’s decision last week, the supervisors voted 5-0 to approve a joint resolution confirming that Ligonier Township and Ligonier Borough plan to create an extended walking trail that would connect various sites and landmarks between the two municipalities, including Ligonier Beach.
The township and borough have also applied for a Pennsylvania Department of Health WalkWorks program grant that would be used to plan and design a trail linking the village of Laughlintown to the downtown Diamond district. Township administrative assistant Bethany Caldwell compiled the grant application.
Although Myers School Road was scheduled to reopen to traffic in August after Coal Loaders Inc. completed a mine reclamation project, the supervisors unanimously voted to extend the agreement and keep the road closed for another year to allow the company to address drainage issues.
Supervisor Stephanie Verna urged the board to outline the township’s expectations from Coal Loaders for the additional work in a memorandum of understanding or a similar document.
The supervisors’ resolution agrees in principle to the extension of the road closure in exchange for an agreement that specifies the additional work. The supervisors will approve that document at their Aug. 11 meeting.
Officials also discussed the wetland conditions along Hutch Lane, which spurred complaints from a resident. In 2012, Ligonier Township received a grant to complete stormwater management work, but the area remains in a floodplain. The supervisors agreed that the township’s primary focus at this time is the village of Laughlintown.
“There’s many locations in the township where people are having drainage and stormwater issues. We identified Laughlintown as an area that was a priority based on recent flooding from last year. We’re in the process of doing a study; that was the area that was determined to have the biggest issue and impacting the most residents. So I think right now that’s where our focus needs to be unless there’s some emergency situation that were to occur somewhere else or anything that’s having an issue on a significant number of residents,” Verna said, stressing that she did not want to convey the message that the township is disregarding residents’ stormwater concerns.
The planning commission continues to review proposed zoning ordinance revisions, including oil and gas drilling regulations and zoning map changes. Solicitor Michael Korns suggested that the commission also review the township’s wellhead protection ordinance as some of the technical language refers to a now-defunct ordinance.
The EADS Group has reviewed the current version of the township’s updated Act 537 sewage facilities plan, as directed by the supervisors at their June 23 work session after they questioned various cost estimates in the plan.
Engineer Ben Faas said he made made minor adjustments to soft costs, including tweaking a financing plan by changing the terms and interest rates.
Chairman John Beaufort directed Faas to work with engineer Steve Halmi to prepare a complete Act 537 plan packet by the supervisors’ next meeting so that the board can consider resubmitting it to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
Faas reported that the asbestos report for all the structures at Ligonier Beach is now complete. The report is the final piece EADS needs to apply for a grant covering demolition work at the shuttered swimming pool and restaurant.
Supervisor Scott Matson suggested that the board consider replacing the McKelvey Road bridge located off Route 271 with a prefabricated superstructure from ADM Welding and Fabrication, who manufactured the township’s last three bridge replacements on Mill Road, Zion Church Road and Clifford Woods Road.
The township’s initial plan was to remove and refurbish the bridge in-house before reinstalling the span, a $200,000 project in total. Faas said he concurred with the contractor that this plan would be the most cost-effective, but agreed to explore a new prefabricated structure.
The board held an executive session prior to Tuesday’s meeting to discuss personnel and property matters. Later in the evening, the supervisors voted to accept a donation of two small parcels to the township from John Ridilla — one near Wilpen and the other near the intersection of White City Road and Robb Road.
The supervisors also granted a minor subdivision plan that merges two parcels on Hillside Drive into one so owner Matt Blistan could add a garage to an existing home on one of the lots without encroaching upon the dividing property line.
The supervisors approved the township’s annual allocations to each of its three fire departments. The Darlington and Wilpen companies will each receive $10,000 while Waterford will get $8,000 after a $2,000 deduction for recent roadwork.
Ligonier Township has received a quote from ArchiveSocial, a platform that monitors social media accounts and archives posts for open records preservation purposes. The supervisors can watch a demonstration of the service on the township’s Facebook page before discussing at their next meeting.
Residents can expect to see a proposed ordinance reducing the speed limit from 25 to 15 mph on Hotel Road on the supervisors’ next agenda.
The Dumpster Days annual recycling event will be held on three consecutive Saturdays in September from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the township municipal complex: Sept. 12, 19 and 26.
Participation is by appointment for township residents only, as Ligonier Borough has opted out of this year’s event. Residents must register and pre-pay by check. More details will be forthcoming in the next resident newsletter and on the Ligonier Township Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.