Personnel turnover continues in Ligonier Township with another member of its administrative staff leaving to join the city of Latrobe’s roster.
The township’s board of supervisors on Tuesday night voted to advertise the open positions of full-time zoning officer and part-time administrative assistant.
Administrative assistant Tracy Legato’s resignation follows on the heels of the previously reported resignation of zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma.
Latrobe City Council on Monday approved the appointments of Nieusma as the city’s new full-time zoning and code enforcement officer and of Legato as part-time code enforcement officer.
Legato and Nieusma’s departures make three Ligonier Township administrative staff who have moved onto new employment with Latrobe this year.
The Bulletin broke the news of Nieusma’s resignation last month. He will work for both municipalities during the next few weeks, staying on to help Ligonier Township on Tuesdays and Thursdays until July 8, while starting his new job with Latrobe on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
In February, the supervisors voted 4-1 not to renew former manager Terry Carcella’s contract after eight years with the municipality. Carcella was hired as Latrobe’s code enforcement officer in April before being recently promoted to city manager.
While the board voted 4-0 to advertise the zoning officer role, which will need modified to reflect all of Nieusma’s responsibilities, supervisor Scott Matson was the lone vote against advertising the administrative assistant job. Chairman Dan Resenic was absent from the meeting.
In addition, the supervisors voted 3-1 to advertise a public works vacancy following employee Tom Bernosky’s resignation in May. Matson was again opposed.
Ligonier Township’s new manager, Michael Strelic, acknowledged these personnel challenges in remarks during his first public meeting since he began May 31.
“In my manager’s report I said there was staffing issues. This is it. We’re losing Jim, we’re losing Tracy. I’d like to get that zoning position and code enforcement position filled as soon as possible, like yesterday. We are in danger if we don’t have a person there,” Strelic said.
Although Strelic said he wasn’t sure the administrative assistant role needed to be filled right away, supervisor Stephanie Verna motioned to advertise the part-time post.
“If we’re going to be advertising and interviewing, let’s be efficient and also evaluate the candidates in both of those roles, their strengths and weaknesses. We’re coming into summer months. The staff is very thin,” Verna said.
Strelic himself will wear multiple hats, as the supervisors also voted to appoint him as Ligonier Township’s open records officer, its Westmoreland County Tax Collection Committee delegate, and the second trustee on its non-uniformed pension plan.
In other business, the supervisors also voted to send sections of Ligonier Township’s zoning ordinance related to billboards to the planning commission for its review and recommendations, prompted by correspondence from the zoning hearing board about weaknesses it has identified in the ordinance.
The zoning hearing board in April granted a special exception for a Summit Locations advertising billboard at Ligonier Self Storage and Ligonier Dry Cleaners along state Route 271 in Waterford.
Chairman Scott Gongaware’s letter to the supervisors pointed out that the zoning ordinance “as written would not restrict the quantity, type, density, type of lighting and/or intensity (lumens) of the lights of these structures throughout any of our zoning districts,” leading to concerns that the small business district along state Route 271 could eventually reflect a U.S. Route 30 highway corridor.
Engineer Ben Faas of The EADS Group reported that the township received five more bridge inspection reports from Tri-State Design and Development for Peters Road, Carey School Road, Horner Hill Road, Zion Church Road and Austraw Road.
All bridges were in good condition and only need general maintenance, the majority of which would be parapet work and approach guiderail upgrades, according to Faas.
Verna also requested that the Public Works Committee address the eroding condition of Carey School Road, given that students leaving nearby Ligonier Valley High School walk along the narrow road.
The supervisors approved several subdivision and consolidation plans previously recommended by the planning commission during its last two meetings.
Kale Partners owns almost 2.5 acres that span Binkey Road and plans to sell the majority of the property containing several existing dwellings and sheds while subdividing and attaching a small slice on the northern side of the street to an adjacent company-owned property.
Douglas Dick plans to equally divide a nearly 28-acre landlocked tract located off of Nature Run Road, attach one half to his adjoining property, and convey the other half to neighbors Demetrios and Kathleen Patrinos. Dick bought the vacant wooded land near Laughlintown, which was formerly owned by Ligonier Borough, during a public auction in January.
Another subdivision separates a little over six acres from David and Patricia Piper’s nearly 18-acre property off of Binkey Road as a stand-alone silvicultural buffer to be conveyed to one of their children.
The residue – an odd-sized tract of about 11.5 acres – will be combined with the couple’s neighboring land. As the property straddles Ligonier and Cook townships, the plan also needed to go Westmoreland County’s planning division for review on behalf of Cook Township.
Anthony and Kimberly Wing, owners of Forks Inn on state Route 711 north, want to combine three separate properties encompassing the restaurant and tavern into one parcel totaling 1.68 acres.
By consolidating the lots, the Wings will conform with the township’s lot coverage requirement for commercial structures in the highway commercial (C-2) zoning district as they had previously exceeded the 30% maximum allowance between the restaurant, parking lot and expanded outdoor seating.
Raymond and Reba Graham’s plan involves merging two small non-conforming tracts they own along Old Lincoln Highway west near Graham’s Antique Mall into a single tract totaling 0.59 acres. While the resulting property would still be under the minimum lot size for the C-2 zoning district, the consolidation would eliminate one nonconforming lot from Ligonier Township’s list.
The supervisors also voted unanimously to pass two resolutions – one changing the Ligonier Township office hours, which will now be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the other authorizing Strelic and finance officer Bethany Caldwell to invest available funds in the general fund reserves into interest-bearing short-term certificates of deposit.
The supervisors held an executive session towards the end of the meeting to discuss potential litigation, as requested by solicitor Dan Hudock.
The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet again this month at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
