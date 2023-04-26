After months of trying to find a buyer, the Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the sale of an asphalt grinder that saw minimal use in the three and a half years the township owned it.

The supervisors approved the sale to Jenner Township in Somerset County for $55,000. An asphalt zipper is a road grinder attachment that turns asphalt into backfill material during repairs.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

