After months of trying to find a buyer, the Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the sale of an asphalt grinder that saw minimal use in the three and a half years the township owned it.
The supervisors approved the sale to Jenner Township in Somerset County for $55,000. An asphalt zipper is a road grinder attachment that turns asphalt into backfill material during repairs.
The asphalt zipper is described as a cost- and time-saving tool for road crews and public works departments. But the township received very little benefit.
Since the township purchased the zipper in the summer of 2019, the equipment was only used for 42 hours, according to Township Manager Michael Strelic. That’s less than one hour per month.
Supervisor Scott Matson was glad to see the zipper finally sold. Matson recalled being shown videos of the equipment and told the township “just had to have it.”
“Then we purchase it and then it’s a thousand excuses why we never use it,” Matson said. “It’s just a shame, it’s just a waste of money.”
The township took out a $130,335 loan to buy the zipper and still owes $21,148. The roughly $33,000 in profit from the sale is barely a quarter of what the township originally paid for it.
The township listed the zipper on government and private auction sites but received no interest. It had also reached out to local construction companies to flip the equipment but hadn’t received much interest until Jenner Township officials submitted an offer.
Representatives from the township, Friends of Ligonier Beach and Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will hold a closed meeting May 3, the township’s solicitor announced.
The meeting is to discuss how the grant the township received for a feasibility study is administered.
Both the township and FOLB have been at odds over the past few months on the potential use of $50,000 in matching funds the FOLB raised for the study of the former Ligonier Beach property.
Last month, supervisors approved moving forward with the sale of the property if the FOLB did not turn in the $50,000 it raised. Supervisors Matson, Eric Ross and Dan Resenic have all spoken out against building a pool on the property. The three supervisors also voted last month to begin the process of unloading the property.
But since then, Resenic has said the potential sale is on hold as the two parties work through things.
The FOLB had asked for an agreement to be put in place and for the money to only be used on the feasibility study. It also did not want the raised funds to be used for administration costs related to the grant.
Supervisors Stephanie Verna and John Beaufort both called for the feasibility study to go through and see what could be done with the property.
Verna has publicly stated in the past that she is neither for nor against a pool.
Beaufort, whose daughter, Melissa Eller, is the president of the FOLB, previously said the study might determine a pool is not possible but that other recreational uses could be developed.
Strelic asked if the township should stop cutting grass on the property while everything is on hold. Resenic told Strelic to cut back on the number of times it is cut but to keep maintaining it. Matson added that the township has funds for the property to pay for the mowing.
The supervisors held motions to approve a set of stormwater ordinances and a road paving project list for future meetings.
The list of roads to be chip-sealed this summer was not completed and the stormwater ordinances required further review by the township’s engineer.
The supervisors did approve two special event permits for the Ligonier Country Market and Holiday Market. Those approvals are conditional on the event hosts receiving a detour permit through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Ligonier Valley Police Assistant Chief Michael Matrunics said if approved, the detour would route traffic north onto Springer Road, through the Ligonier Valley High School back gate, onto Carey School Road, then Walnut Street to U.S. Route 30.
According to Strelic, PennDOT would not approve any permits until the municipalities involved approved the event permits.
The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold its next meeting 7 p.m. May 9.
