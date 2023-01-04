The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors’ reorganization meeting held Tuesday afternoon brought with it some contention as elections for chairman and other appointments were conducted.

Supervisor Stephanie Verna attempted to nominate a person for a position seven times throughout the meeting, including six times for Supervisor John Beaufort. All of her motions failed due to the lack of another supervisor seconding the motion. Beaufort was not in attendance Tuesday due to an illness.

