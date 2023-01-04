The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors’ reorganization meeting held Tuesday afternoon brought with it some contention as elections for chairman and other appointments were conducted.
Supervisor Stephanie Verna attempted to nominate a person for a position seven times throughout the meeting, including six times for Supervisor John Beaufort. All of her motions failed due to the lack of another supervisor seconding the motion. Beaufort was not in attendance Tuesday due to an illness.
Verna first attempted to nominate Beaufort as chairman and then vice chairman when the initial nomination failed. None of the other supervisors seconded Verna’s nominations, resulting in Supervisors Dan Resenic and Erik Ross being elected in a 3-1 vote as chairman and vice chairman. Verna was the lone nay vote.
Verna then attempted to appoint Beaufort as the township’s emergency management coordinator, the assistant coordinator, a member of the Ligonier Valley Police Commission and as an alternate to the police commission. All motions failed due to a lack of a second.
The township supervisors approved Patrick McDowell to serve as the emergency management coordinator. McDowell has over 20 years of experience as a fire captain with the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company and works as a telecommunications officer and shift supervisor with the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety.
Resenic tabled appointing an assistant emergency coordinator until the board could consult with McDowell on who he would like to work with as a “professional courtesy,” according to Resenic.
Ross and Supervisor Scott Matson nominated Resenic to serve on the police commission with Matson serving as an alternate. Both appointments passed 3-1 with Verna voting against.
Verna’s motion to reappoint Steve Kozar to the LVPD commission also failed and Steve Gongaware, who previously served as chairman of the zoning hearing board, was appointed to the commission by Resenic, Ross and Matson.
During committee assignments, Verna asked Resenic to consider adding either Beaufort or herself to the personnel committee. Beaufort was only given one committee assignment, community development, while Ross received three assignments including personnel, budget and finance and public works. Resenic and Matson also received only one committee assignment.
After consulting with Matson and Ross, Resenic said he would not make any changes to the committee assignments.
After the meeting, Verna told the Bulletin she nominated Beaufort to the positions because he brings a lot of experience to the township.
“We’ve gone through several different instances of crisis and he’s always stepped up to the plate,” Verna said. “I feel like he’s always gone above and beyond in service to the residents and as a township supervisor.
“I can rest easy knowing that somebody’s going to be in it and has been doing it for years.”
As for wanting either her or Beaufort to serve on the personnel committee, Verna said she has concerns for the number of personnel issues the township has faced in the past year, how they have been treated and all of the turnover the township has seen.
Most recently, the township has lost its code enforcement officer and public works director after they were only on the job for a short time. Both men replaced employees who had either quit, as was the case with the previous code enforcement and zoning officer, or were forced out of the position due to restructuring.
After the restructuring, the former public works director called it a “blessing in disguise.”
The township also finalized a $10,000 settlement last year against claims from its former manager, Terry Carcella, who had filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The township voted to not renew Carcella’s contract back in February of last year.
The township has also seen workers from its office staff and public works department leave over the past year.
“The majority (of the board’s) approach to personnel is different than what mine is,” Verna said. “I think John and I align a little bit better on how to manage personnel from our personal experiences running businesses.”
Resenic said he has no issue with Beaufort and pointed out that the positions are not guaranteed to those who previously served in them.
“It’s not an entitlement where we get to keep them forever,” he said. “I think the moves were just aimed at getting people who are more available to do the work that needs done.”
Resenic added he believes Beaufort has done a great job and thanked him for his years of service to the township.
Both Verna’s and Beaufort’s terms as supervisors expire at the end of this year.
The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority board seat that was left vacant by Bruce Kemerer in December will be filled by Dan Weimer. Weimer was initially nominated to serve on the planning commission where he has served as an alternate.
Verna said she spoke to Weimer who expressed greater interest in serving on the LTMA board. Resenic confirmed that with Weimer, who was in attendance, and he was appointed by a 4-0 vote.
Weimer will continue to serve as an alternate on the planning commission. Paul Hefner was appointed to the planning commission and David Copeland will serve as the second alternate, filling the unexpired two-year term of Michael McCalpin. McCalpin was appointed Tuesday to a new five-year term.
Township Manager Michael Strelic will continue temporarily serving as the code enforcement and zoning officer. The township has offered the position but the person is still filing background check paperwork, according to Resenic.
Linda McDowell resigned her position on the township’s zoning board, effective Dec. 30, 2022. Linda McDowell, who has served on the board for 10 years, did not give a particular reason as to why she was leaving in her letter, according to Strelic.
Both Ed Oles and Jim Stewart were appointed to the board. Both served as alternates last year.
Other appointments by the township supervisors include:
- Verna as secretary/treasurer;
- Bethany Caldwell as assistant secretary/treasurer;
- Caldwell as the township’s finance officer;
- Berkheimer as the township’s tax collector;
- Verna and Strelic as chief administrative officers of the non-uniformed pension plan;
- Strelic as the open records officer;
- Ben Faas as the sewage enforcement officer;
- Wessel & Company as the township’s certified public accountant for the 2022 audit;
- Daniel Hudock as the township’s legal counsel at a rate of $125 an hour;
- Faas and Jake Bolby as the township’s engineers at a rate of $123 an hour;
- John Rhodes as chair of the agricultural security program, and
- Ronald Lloyd to a six-year term as township auditor.
The Ligonier Township supervisors will hold their next meeting 7 p.m. Jan. 10.
