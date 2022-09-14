Ligonier Township seeks to fill two seats on its recreation board as two members – including its chairman – have recently resigned.
While member Robert Gangewere left about two weeks ago with his move to a retirement facility in Pittsburgh, Chairman Larry Shew’s resignation during the recreation board meeting Monday night was unexpected.
“It was a total surprise to all of us on the board. None of us knew,” Vice Chairwoman Judy Ridgeway told the Bulletin during a break at the Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
“Bob Gangewere had a lot of professional advice, especially replacing, redoing, rebuilding Ligonier Beach,” Ridgeway said.
“And yes, Larry will be sorely missed,” she told the supervisors.
By the 7 p.m. meeting, the supervisors had already received letters from three residents interested in participating on the recreation board: Kenneth Vallino, Jessica Golden and Janell Emery.
Ridgeway asked the supervisors to advertise the vacancies before making their appointments given Shew’s resignation happened less than 24 hours prior.
“I think that even though we’ve received some letters of interest, we should wait at least 30 days to see if there’s other people in the community that are interested. Because nobody knows this has occurred,” Ridgeway said.
That would also give the recreation board an opportunity to filter the pool of candidates and make recommendations to the supervisors, according to recreation board member Wade Stoner.
Supervisor Vice Chairman John Beaufort pointed out that the township advertised the last recreation board vacancy and suggested even expanding the board past its seven members.
The supervisors agreed to advertise the recreation board seats. Interested residents should contact the Ligonier Township office at 724-238-2725 for more information.
When reached by phone after the supervisors’ meeting, Shew said he had been thinking about the move for a little while.
“I’ve been on the rec board for 10 years. We got a lot accomplished in that time period. I just thought it’s time to move on and let somebody else do it for a while,” Shew told the Bulletin.
During his tenure, Shew was involved in the recreation board’s efforts to expand the Ligonier Valley Trail, develop the Ligonier Community Garden and build the Mill Creek Memorial Park trailhead and fishing platform.
He said the board over that time raised about $250,000 for these projects between foundation grants, state funding and donations.
“I’ve enjoyed my time there. I think we did a lot of good for not only the residents but people that visit,” Shew said.
“I certainly want to thank the township supervisors and the rest of the employees there. Public works were very helpful and obviously the other recreation board members. It takes everybody to develop these little programs and to see them through. It’s not an easy task,” he added.
Supervisor Chairman Dan Resenic and Beaufort both commended Shew and Gangewere for their time and considerable work on the recreation board.
The board of supervisors is scheduled to meet again this month at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.