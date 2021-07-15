Ligonier Township will now host public works committee meetings open to the public beginning this month, where discussions could focus on the department’s vegetation maintenance plan and its priority list of projects to tackle this year.
The township’s public works department was a recurring topic during the board of supervisors’ meeting Tuesday. Officials voted unanimously to schedule the meeting immediately following the supervisors’ monthly work session, which is held on the fourth Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
The first public works committee session will be Tuesday, July 27.
Township finance officer Bethany Caldwell brought up the vegetation maintenance while addressing several safety concerns on a series of narrow roads in the township, including the department’s upkeep of the public right-of-way.
She pointed out that Ligonier Township’s six public works employees are responsible for maintaining 122 roads in the second largest township in Westmoreland County, at 92 square miles.
They cover 100 miles of road, which is actually 200 miles of right of way.
“If you look at Unity Township, compared to Ligonier Township, they have 21 people and less miles of road than we have. We have six guys trying to take care of all these roads. Maybe that’s a problem,” said public works employee Mike Shadron from the audience.
Tree trimming is not a regular part of the public works crew’s vegetation maintenance plan, which involves a six-week mowing cycle. But it could be implemented using the township’s expected allocation from the American Rescue Plan coronavirus relief funds, Caldwell said.
She would like to work towards a vegetation plan with several components, perhaps also incorporating the township’s stormwater management inventory and layout plan for catch basins.
The public works department will also provide the supervisors with a monthly report of citizen complaints, according to Caldwell, who also summarized the department’s monthly activity report.
Residents will be able to use the township’s new EZ Texting public notification system to report road and other public safety issues to the department via text message, while public works can in turn alert residents about road work and closures in the same manner.
“We’re really hoping it will catch on with the residents and that they can use it as a convenient way to contact us when they notice road hazards or conditions that require our attention,” Caldwell said.
The public works department will handle the paving of Mountain Road following a recent culvert replacement.
Initially the supervisors sought to engage an outside contractor to handle the project. The township received three bids from Lucas Knupp Construction, Ramsey Garage and Excavating and Ligonier Construction Company
Supervisor Scott Matson motioned to award the contract for the 2,500 square feet of paving to the lowest bidder, which was Lucas Knupp Construction at $10,146.
“There’s been a lot of people beating my ears, they’d like to see it subbed out. And I do question some of the equipment the township owns,” Matson said regarding his call to subcontract the paving work.
However, the motion failed by a vote of 3-1, with supervisors Dan Resenic, Stephanie Verna and chairman John Beaufort opposed. Vice chairman Paul Knupp abstained, as Lucas Knupp is his nephew.
“I see this as a good opportunity for the public works department to show that they have the equipment and the expertise to do a good job. And if the public works department ends up doing this and it is a substandard job, I’m going to make a motion to sell all the paving equipment and henceforth we will bid out everything dealing with paving, because I’ve heard the complaints about the quality of paving,” said Resenic, who seconded Matson’s motion to bring it to a vote.
In other business, Pennsylvania House representative Leslie Rossi will establish a local office at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex on Route 711 North.
The supervisors approved a $900 per month general services real estate contract for Rossi to lease an approximately 300-square-foot space from Aug. 1, 2021, through the end of November 2022. She was elected in May to fill the rest of the late state representative Mike Reese’s term in the 59th legislative district.
The supervisors also voted to advertise a pared-down property maintenance ordinance for discussion at a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, during their regular meeting.
After the planning commission spent months developing the proposed ordinance, in April the supervisors deemed it too broad and sent the document back to solicitor Michael Korns for additional revisions, which reduced the 17-page document by another five pages.
The supervisors made two further tweaks to the proposed ordinance: removing a prohibition against residents in suburban residential or village districts allowing vegetation to exceed a height of 10 inches; and striking a reference to a structure interior in the rubbish and garbage section.
The property maintenance ordinance outlines unsafe conditions for building exteriors, provides standards for issues like junk motor vehicles, garbage and insect/rodent infestation, and addresses general structural integrity.
The supervisors can consider whether to enact the ordinance — which would amend Ligonier Township’s Code of Ordinance to add a property maintenance code — after the public hearing.
Speaking as a township resident and not in his official capacity, Ligonier Valley Assistant Police Chief Michael Matrunics said he hoped the property maintenance ordinance is strong enough to clean up some key properties near his home.
Officials should expect to see a report on the township’s strategic management planning initiative by January 2022, as the township has now officially kicked off the project.
In June, the supervisors awarded Grass Root Solutions of Pittsburgh a contract to conduct an operational study of Ligonier Township under the Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP), which is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
The STMP program is designed to help Pennsylvania municipalities assess their economic and managerial health and implement improvements.
Grass Root Solutions will be “looking at all aspects of the township operations,” including its relationship with the Ligonier Valley Police Department and identify what the township is doing right and wrong, according to township manager Terry Carcella.
The firm will begin interviewing zoning and planning staff this week and will later assist with Ligonier Township’s 2022 budget process.
The municipal complex is getting a security upgrade with the purchase of a new video surveillance system from Advent Communications.
The system includes 16 interior and exterior cameras at a cost of $11,184.62. A new addition will be a camera monitoring the recycling bins. Advent is the township’s vendor for the building’s keyless entry system.
Ligonier Township received an additional $2,094.18 from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) above its annual reimbursement for winter maintenance of three state roads in the municipality, given more severe seasonal conditions.
The township typically receives about $1,394 per mile for treating the 11.68 miles of state roadways with anti-skid and deicing materials — totaling more than $16,000 annually. PennDOT also pays the township $3,480 to maintain a portion of Austraw Road.
Besides those two agreements, Ligonier Township is not responsible for state roads, Caldwell said. Residents are advised to call 1-800-FIX-ROAD to report any state roadway issues to PennDOT.
Caldwell pointed out that there is now an alphabetical list of township-maintained roads on the Ligonier Township’s website that residents can consult to determine the right entity to contact.
The board also approved a minor subdivision recommended by the planning commission last month.
The plan consolidates two parcels owned by Walter Boyd at the crossroads of Boyd and Stoner lanes and adds an “L”-shaped quarter-acre piece from his sister Deloris Ray’s neighboring property. Ray will keep more than three acres for her home.
Boyd would need to change the property’s address to Stoner Land if he were to sell the land, as the subdivision would leave only one address on Boyd Lane and a private lane cannot have only one residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.