The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors eliminated its public works director position at a Wednesday afternoon special meeting, replacing it with a hybrid director equipment operator.
The decision to change the position was approved by a 3-0 vote. Supervisors Stephanie Verna and Erik Ross did not attend the meeting.
Russ Morgan, who was the public works director, would have to reapply for the updated position if he wishes to continue working for the township.
Morgan said he is “happy” with the board’s decision which he knew was happening before the meeting, and will not be applying for the new position.
“It’s a blessing in disguise,” Morgan said.
The updated position title and description is a “misnomer” to make it seem like Morgan was not working with the crews during his tenure, he said. While working as the public works director, Morgan said he would help with the driving and working with the crews at times.
A job opening notice will be published by the township soon, according to Township Manager Michael Strelic.
While the position will require the new director to operate heavy equipment as part of the crew and the township would prefer an applicant to have a commercial driver’s license, not much will change with the administrative duties.
“We removed a couple of things from the job description that the current director wasn’t doing anyway … like (Geographic Information System) mapping, we just don’t do that here,” Strelic said.
The supervisors also approved the hiring of a new zoning and code enforcement officer.
Scott Hogan was approved by a 3-0 vote to begin immediately at a rate of $20 an hour.
Hogan, an Army veteran and former police officer, will not receive health insurance from the township but will receive a quarterly $1,000 stipend.
Hogan fills a position that was left vacant by Jim Nieusma last month. Ligonier Township has seen three of its former employees leave over the past several months for jobs with the City of Latrobe.
Morgan said there has been some “bad blood” at the township and for him, it was time to move on.
Supervisor Dan Resenic said at the end of the meeting the township was looking forward to seeing progress made in the future.
“Ligonier Township is moving forward,” Resenic said.
