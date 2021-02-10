Ligonier Township will devise a master plan for Ligonier Beach that leaves open the possibility — not the certainty — of reopening the historic swimming pool.
The onus is now on a grassroots citizens’ group to research the potential to renovate the summer oasis that has sat empty since Ligonier Beach closed after its 2017 season.
The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to authorize township engineering firm The EADS Group to work with the Ligonier Township Recreation Board on drafting a master plan for Ligonier Beach Park that accommodates the possibility of a pool among other recreational features.
The supervisors’ decision incorporates two recommended plans from the Ligonier Beach Park Development Committee. In a written report, the committee advised either developing Ligonier Beach into a township park without an operating swimming pool or developing the property with a pool under a public/private partnership.
“I would think that we could combine the two and do a plan showing that the pool is still possible but with the park included,” Chairman John Beaufort said.
The committee also voted at its final meeting Feb. 4 to dissolve itself and turn Ligonier Beach Park’s development over to the recreation board.
Ligonier Township has given a local citizens group that wants to save the swimming pool time to investigate if and how it can be done.
A coalition of six Ligonier Valley residents intends to evaluate the feasibility of refurbishing and reopening the 1.3-million gallon, 400-by-125-foot concrete pool that was a summertime staple along Route 30 since it opened on July 4, 1925.
“Our immediate goal is to assess the viability of restoring the pool. That’s our immediate goal — that in all the discussion and plans, there was never an actual testing evaluation. Our immediate goal is to assess the viability and get the real actual figures of restoring the pool, repairs, that type of thing,” group member Julie Donovan said after the meeting.
Supervisor Stephanie Verna supported moving forward with a master plan — whether a two-year plan or a 10-year plan — and pursue smaller amenities like hiking trails, a dog park or an events venue, while leaving space for the pool, at least at this juncture.
She pointed to the success of another citizens’ group that worked with the Ligonier Township Planning Commission to revise the oil and gas drilling regulations in the zoning ordinance and said that same spirit and intent could apply to this project.
“We have plenty of time to develop master plans, to seek funding, to gain additional interest in supporting some of those projects, so I would like to see us sort of move forward somewhat in parallel with the understanding that at some point in time we’re going to make a go, no-go decision. But until that’s absolutely necessary, I see no reason why we should firmly close any doors at this point,” Verna said.
The Ligonier Beach Park Development Committee hosted two public forums in 2020 to solicit community feedback on the project. The committee heard several presentations and suggestions on how to make the Ligonier Beach an all-year attraction, from a multi-facility public park, to an artist retail and exhibition space.
However, Ligonier Township has received no public-private partnership proposals, either including the swimming pool or establishing another type of venue. Out of all the submitted concepts, only the Ligonier Beach advocates have brought back any substantial support for a revitalization idea, Beaufort noted.
The citizens’ group, which has yet to announce its official name, includes Leonard Bench, Sharon Detar, Julie Donovan, Melissa Eller, Janell Emery and Debbie Nicely.
Although the group did not present a formal business plan for the swimming pool — the Ligonier Beach Park Development Committee report noted its lack of financial studies, capitalization and refurbishment plans or safety assessments — its members said their preliminary research has been promising.
“We believe this historic asset and the surrounding scenic property have the potential to become a four-seasons destination, not only for valley residents but also for the millions of people that are drawn to the Laurel Highlands year-round,” Bench said.
Once the citizens’ group fulfills its phase one goal of evaluating the pool, the next step would be to form a nonprofit corporation that would focus on other seasonal uses of Ligonier Beach Park, like beach volleyball or a portable ice rink, Donovan and Nicely explained to the Bulletin.
“We will work in tandem with the supervisors and recreation committee — it’s a beautiful piece of property, very scenic — to develop as many recreational opportunities there as possible,” Donovan said.
Ligonier Township is awaiting expected grant funding to help pay for the Ligonier Beach Park master plan, but does not have the money in hand just yet, township manager Terry Carcella said.
The township received a $25,000 grant from Westmoreland County’s Pennsylvania Act 152 Countywide Demolition Program to demolish the pool’s pump house and filtration building, while preserving the historic filter apparatus.
However, it is up to the citizens’ group to research permits, financial liability, funding and insurance, as well as cover all the related costs for feasibility studies that may or may not determine the pool can happen.
“We don’t want to infer for one minute this is a done deal,” Donovan said.
In other business, engineer Ben Faas of the EADS Group reported that Ligonier Township’s new Act 537 sewage facilities plan will be submitted this week to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
The plan proposes three wastewater treatment options for a sewer line extension along the Route 711 North corridor encompassing the Wilpen, Waterford and Oak Grove communities. The preferred method is to build a new treatment plant on Wilpen Road and extend the low-pressure sewer line into Fairfield Township to connect with existing discharge points.
The board also approved three subdivision plans recommended by the planning commission last month.
Vanken Management LLC wants to consolidate its two adjacent properties off Austraw Road totaling nearly 134 acres and create a new 4.38-acre lot in the middle of the combined property around an existing residence.
Douglas Dick’s more than 142-acre property faces both Nature Run Road and Kissel Springs Road. He plans to retain a 48.36-acre tract with a non-building waiver and sell the residual property that contains a house, septic system and other improvements.
As co-executrix for her late mother’s estate, Donna Plummer is adding 3.15 acres from Mabel Jean Griffith’s property on Griffith Road to her own adjoining home.
Ligonier Valley police Chief John Berger is looking forward to introducing three new police officers to the community, two full-time and one part-time, he said. The department recently hired Ryan Hall, Tate O’Barto and Kyle Lewis.
A township resident spoke from personal experience about how imperative it is for the Ligonier community to have the police a phone call away.
Tommie Korneke cited two incidents during her 35 years living in the municipality when she needed to call the police. Both times, an officer arrived at her home within a few minutes.
“You can have any kind of security system in the world, but here’s nothing like having another human being coming to your house,” she said. “Both times that I needed to call 911, the response was just right there.”
Pending official notice from Harrisburg, Ligonier Township will have to reimburse its Liquid Fuels Funds with a small transfer from the General Fund due to an apparent overpayment the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) noted in a revised 2019 audit of the account.
Because the Clifford Woods Road bridge replacement spanned three years, there was a discrepancy in disclosed costs between a required project filing and an annual report filing, township finance officer Bethany Caldwell explained.
PennDOT found the township overspent its allocation of liquid fuels money and would have to reimburse its account $941 — a rather minor issue, Beaufort said.
The supervisors approved two additional personal days for public works director Russ Morgan, upon recommendation from the personnel committee following his annual review.
The supervisors also heard presentations on available state resources from local government policy specialist Michael Foreman of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and Alan Kugler, principal and director of PA Futures.
The two spoke at length about DCED’s Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP) as well as the process for establishing a government study commission by referendum vote that could explore a home rule charter for Ligonier Township.
Verna saw participating in STMP as a first step to help officials learn what the township’s financial and governmental needs are and their potential solutions. Beaufort admitted the information was a lot to digest and perhaps better discussed during a future supervisors’ workshop.
