The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to promote alternate recreation board member Doug Finger to a full member, filling a recent vacancy.

Finger will replace Todd Bowers, who recently resigned from the recreation board. He will fulfill the rest of Bowers’ term, which expires Dec. 31, 2024.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

