The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to promote alternate recreation board member Doug Finger to a full member, filling a recent vacancy.
Finger will replace Todd Bowers, who recently resigned from the recreation board. He will fulfill the rest of Bowers’ term, which expires Dec. 31, 2024.
Before proceeding with a motion to appoint Finger, made by Supervisor Stephanie Verna, township Manager Michael Strelic was asked about the process of notifying the public of vacancies while discussing an open seat on the zoning hearing board.
Should the supervisors wish to seek out other residents to serve on the board, they could advertise the position online and in the newspapers, receive letters of interest from residents and present those to the supervisors for consideration, he said.
In the zoning hearing board matter, the township received one letter of interest, but Verna asked the vacancy be advertised so the supervisors could decide next month.
“Let’s make sure we get all the letters put in front of all the supervisors at one time so we don’t just start voting on people without reviewing all of this,” Verna said.
With the recreation board, the township supervisors appoint an alternate to serve should there be a vacancy. Strelic told the board that past practice was to automatically promote the alternate to serve the remainder of the vacant term. This time though, Strelic asked the board to vote on the matter.
Both Verna and Supervisor John Beaufort voted for Finger. Supervisors Erik Ross and D. Scott Matson voted against the appointment.
The vote came down to a ‘yes’ vote by Supervisor Dan Resenic, who participated in the new business portion of the meeting via phone.
The 3-2 vote also granted the township manager the ability to advertise for the vacant alternate seat.
The supervisors went into an executive session for about 30 minutes to discuss contract negotiations with the public works department and its union, United Auto Workers Local 204. Verna had asked for clarification on some items in the contract.
The current contract expires June 30, but Verna and Beaufort both said the process is going well. While there are no major points of contention in the contract, the supervisors want “clarity on the details,” Beaufort said.
The supervisors also unanimously voted to seek new CD investments to take advantage of high interest rates.
The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors will hold its next meeting 7 p.m. June 13.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.