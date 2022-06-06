After facing busy agendas with multiple subdivisions and a Dollar General development plan at its last two meetings, the Ligonier Township Planning Commission enjoyed a break at its May 26 meeting with only two land consolidations to review.
Anthony and Kimberly Wing, owners of Forks Inn on Route 711 north, want to combine three separate properties encompassing the restaurant and tavern into one parcel totaling 1.68 acres.
By consolidating the lots, the Wings will conform with the township’s lot coverage requirement for commercial structures in the highway commercial (C-2) zoning district.
Between the restaurant, parking lot and expanded outdoor seating, they had exceeded the 30% maximum allowance for the original Forks Inn property, according to zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma.
Raymond and Reba Graham’s plan involves merging two tracts they own along Old Lincoln Highway west near Graham’s Antique Mall into a single lot totaling 0.59 acres.
Nieusma explained that the Grahams’ intent is to combine smaller nonconforming lots – one including an existing mobile home – and create one larger “almost conforming” lot in the C-2 district.
The resulting property would still be under the 40,000-square-foot minimum lot size for its zoning district, but the Grahams don’t have enough property in the area to meet that requirement, according to Nieusma. However, the consolidation would eliminate one nonconforming lot from Ligonier Township’s list.
The planning commission unanimously recommended approval of the two consolidation plans, which will go to Ligonier Township’s board of supervisors for final approval this month.
All seven regular and alternate planning commission members attended the meeting, which lasted less than 15 minutes.
Planning commission member Mickey Corb asked Nieusma if the group could contact him in the future for guidance after he is no longer employed with the municipality.
Nieusma recently resigned from his role as Ligonier Township’s zoning and community development officer but is staying on two days a week until July 8 to help the township transition to the next person who will handle these responsibilities.
He advised the planning commission to continue consulting the township’s zoning ordinance and subdivision and land development ordinance (SALDO), and to also use township resources – its solicitor, engineer and surveyors who present land development and subdivision plans for consideration – to help steer them.
The planning commission applauded Nieusma for “a job well done,” as chairwoman Barbara Nalle said.
Nalle ended the meeting with remarks directed at the board of supervisors.
“As a resident of this township, I’m very concerned about the direction – or lack of direction – that we’re headed. We were moving forward in this township up until January 1st. I guess this question goes out to the supervisors, so hopefully they will hear this: When can we as residents expect to get things back to where they were in January so that we can move forward and be the township that we were at the end of December 2021? I have a lot of comments from people wondering what is going on in this township and I think we need some answers and we need to have more transparency from the supervisors,” Nalle said.
Corb concurred with Nalle’s comments.
“We have – all of us – had a great interest in this township. We all live here. We came to live here because it was such a great place to live, so we decided we would work our little tails off to make it even better. And now all of a sudden, it’s crashing and burning. And I’m very fearful, I truly am, on whether any ordinance that we have passed, any regulation, the SALDO – any of that – will be upheld in the future. It’s going to be, as I can see it, like it was like 10 years ago: whatever a couple people want is what’s going to happen. And yes, I’m afraid. I’m scared,” Corb said.
The next Ligonier Township Planning Commission meeting is scheduled 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
