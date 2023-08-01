The Ligonier Township Planning Commission is continuing its marathon review of the municipality’s zoning ordinance.
The commission held another non-public workshop immediately before its July 27 regular meeting to resume discussion of needed updates to the document.
However, it will be at least another couple of months before the planning commission is ready to recommend a final version to the township’s board of supervisors, given the amount of territory it still has to cover, according to Barbara Nalle, who serves as chairwoman for the commission.
The Bulletin reached out to Nalle and Ligonier Township Manager Michael Strelic for a recap of the meeting’s proceedings.
Tasked by the supervisors to review and recommend changes to the zoning ordinance, the planning commission has devoted several closed work sessions to examine new items since the ordinance was first passed in 2015, from tiny houses, short-term Airbnb rentals and casinos to solar farms, medical marijuana dispensaries and retreat centers.
Thursday’s workshop would focus on administrative and technical corrections to the ordinance, Strelic told the Bulletin last week. The proposed updates will not include any zoning map changes.
Strelic said he and zoning and code enforcement officer Rick Krouse have not yet finished their internal review of the zoning ordinance and that he was not yet ready to have commission members vote to recommend anything.
The planning commission will have the township’s solicitor assess its suggested zoning ordinance revisions to ensure their legality, according to Nalle.
Once the planning commission recommends a final draft, the supervisors can further revise the document and vote to present the ordinance at a public hearing, where residents can weigh in before the board considers approving it.
About a dozen local residents attended Thursday’s meeting once again opposed to a potential retreat center in Ligonier Township. However, Strelic announced that The Pittsburgh Retreat, a nonprofit organization that sought to open a faith-based retreat facility, has terminated its pending purchase agreement for Hidden Meadow Farm, a 133-acre estate located on a private lane off of Austraw Road.
Other zoning-related public comments concerned wetlands in the township and generally maintaining the beauty of the Ligonier area without overdeveloping it.
“It’s always nice to see the citizens there. I’ve always welcomed them and I’ve told them, don’t just come for one issue, come and see what we’re doing on all the issues,” Nalle said.
In other business, the planning commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of a minor subdivision and consolidation plan that transfers a sliver of land between two adjacent Wilpen Road properties.
The plan conveys a 30-foot strip – just over an eighth of an acre – from a less than two-acre parcel owned by the late Clarence and Wilma Pechart to neighbors Sherry and Donald Deakins.
The side lot addition will now move to the supervisors for their final approval.
The next meeting of the Ligonier Township Planning Commission is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex. The commission will hold another non-public workshop immediately before the meeting to continue its zoning ordinance work.
