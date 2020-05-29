To progress with minor but needed zoning changes, the Ligonier Township Planning Commission will schedule a public workshop to review new definitions, uses and map revisions for the municipality’s zoning ordinance.
The planning commission discussed the three components of a potential zoning ordinance amendment during its regular meeting Thursday, with some members present at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex and others attending via the Zoom online conferencing system.
First, the township could change the zoning districts for development-ready areas with future public sewer access, like Nicely Road, Wilpen and Waterford. Ligonier Beach would switch from the rural residential district to neighborhood commercial. Mountain Road residents have also requested that their neighborhood be rezoned from agricultural to residential.
Small residential solar panel installations would be added as a use that the township’s zoning officer can approve, rather than a special exception that requires a homeowner to file an appeal with the zoning hearing board. Commercial solar arrays would still go through the zoning hearing board process.
The amendment could also add new definitions to the zoning ordinance, potentially one or more of the following: short-term rental, outdoor market, wedding venue, mixed-use, renewable energy and animal unit per acre.
The planning commission will host a public workshop to discuss these changes, the date and time to be announced. The commission would then at its June meeting make a recommendation to the board of supervisors. The supervisors at their July meeting could decide to set a public hearing on the zoning revisions, as early as August.
Township manager Terry Carcella said the supervisors are also considering a property maintenance ordinance and may decide to tack that onto this amendment as well.
Although they won’t be incorporated into this zoning amendment, proposed oil and natural gas drilling regulations for Ligonier Township are still on the table. While the planning commission originally intended to combine them with the minor zoning changes, it will instead move forward with the latter while continuing to hash out the drilling issues with solicitor Michael Korns.
“We can’t spin our wheels and keep going in that direction. We need to move these other items forward, especially the zoning map amendments,” Carcella said.
“I think it’s only fair to give the supervisors the opportunity to say yes or no on any of these things, but we have to make sure we move it forward,” he added.
The planning commission began reviewing suggested regulations for unconventional drilling operations — also known as hydraulic fracturing or “fracking” — at a public workshop in February, but commission members and township staff later realized they were reviewing different versions of the document.
Planning commission member Mickey Corb agreed to reach out to the author — the environmental subcommittee under the Ligonier Valley Joint Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee — to get a final version of the drilling regulations for review.
The planning commission also recommended a sketch plan for a proposed subdivision of Kananga Farm on Peoples Road, subject to Ligonier Township’s applicable laws concerning a non-compliant septic system connection.
The farm’s owners want to subdivide the 256-acre farm, which is designated an agricultural security area, into two parcels so that they can build a second house. That subdivision is permissible under the Westmoreland County Agricultural Land Preservation as the two resulting parcels would be large enough to each contain the respective homes.
However, a barn apartment does not comply with Ligonier Township’s zoning ordinance as it is also connected to the property’s on-lot septic system. Multiple dwellings — in this case, a house and the apartment — cannot use the same sanitary sewer system.
The apartment also violates the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Sewage Facilities Act, according to Carcella.
The planning commission discussed various ways to ensure that the subdivision complies with regulations. Under the township’s zoning laws, the farm owners would have to disconnect the lateral line to the septic system in the apartment, as zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma explained to the Bulletin.
Talk also turned to Ligonier Township businesses, as Westmoreland County moves through the phases of reopening during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, namely the ability for restaurants to begin limited onsite consumption during the green phase.
Westmoreland County remains in the yellow phase, which permits take-out and delivery only.
Although this issue falls under the supervisors’ purview, the planning commission, manager and solicitor briefly discussed the township encouraging the use of outdoor seating and tents.
The supervisors at their June 9 meeting could discuss allowing restaurants to temporarily use parking lot space to set up tables, Korns said. The tables would not be serviced, but rather used for takeout seating. This could help restaurants reach 100% capacity, given indoor operations would still be restricted under the green phase.
“I think it’s important for the residents and the business people to know that the borough and the township are saying, we want to make sure everybody gets back up and running, we want them to be successful,” planning commission chairwoman Barbara Nalle said.
Nalle also mentioned the township’s ongoing quest for expanded internet service, one of the goals of the Ligonier Valley Joint Comprehensive Plan. This infrastructure is especially important now, as more people are working from home, she pointed out.
Laurel Highland Total Communications and Comcast provide Ligonier Township with broadband service. COVID-19 has delayed Comcast’s construction plans to expand its access east, including along Nicely Road, Carcella said.
Westmoreland County is also part of an eight-county broadband access study led by the Southern Alleghenies Planning & Development Commission and funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission that launched earlier this year. Carcella told the Bulletin after the meeting that the Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development is expecting a survey report next week.
“We’re always interested in working with any entity that wants to assist our residents,” Carcella said.
In other business, township administrative assistant Tracy Krowchak will become the planning commission administrator, taking over from Nieusma, who assumed code enforcement duties once Keith Ashley resigned earlier this month.
The planning commission’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 25.
