The Ligonier Township Planning Commission is narrowing in on a final version of an updated zoning ordinance for the municipality.
The planning commission on Thursday voted unanimously to send its suggested ordinance changes to Ligonier Township’s zoning hearing board, solicitor Dan Hudock and engineering firm The EADS Group for review.
The commission will digest its respective feedback of the document at a closed workshop immediately before its next public meeting Sept. 28.
“We want them to review it and then if they want to make any adjustments or changes or suggestions, then we will entertain that at next month’s meeting and hopefully we can come to something where we can recommend a document onto the supervisors for their perusal,” planning commission chairwoman Barbara Nalle said.
Once the planning commission recommends the final draft, Ligonier Township’s board of supervisors can further revise the document and vote whether to present the ordinance at a public hearing, where residents can weigh in before the supervisors consider approving it.
Planning commission members have been “working feverishly” on this project, not only dedicating four closed work sessions to examine the zoning ordinance with a fine-toothed comb – including one preceding Thursday’s meeting – but also conducting their own research, according to Nalle.
“We’re trying to cover as much as we can for the health and welfare of the residents of this township, which is very important. That’s our goal, to maintain a livable area,” Nalle told the Bulletin after the meeting.
The commission is “fine-tuning” the current zoning ordinance, a more than 100-page document that was originally enacted in 2015 and followed by a few updates, including a 2020 amendment addressing unconventional natural resource drilling.
Its work so far has included addressing things like windmills, solar farms, methadone clinics, marijuana dispensaries, tiny houses, retreat centers and billboards, adding definitions for uses that aren’t yet in the ordinance, and finding a place for them in Ligonier Township.
Including potential uses in the zoning ordinance – even ones that may be considered undesirable – and outlining regulations for them is necessary for the township to avoid any future legal issues.
“People do call me or stop me on the street and say, ‘why, why can’t we just say no, we don’t want it here?’” planning commission member Susan McBroom told the Bulletin.
“You have to have a place for everything,” Nalle explained. “Otherwise it’s free will… And our role is to minimize any challenges to our zoning.”
Ligonier Township resident Debbie Messer during public comment distributed a list of questions to the planning commission about the zoning ordinance revision. She asked if the ordinance would require zoning application fees for certain uses, how the township would notify residents of new application requests, and whether the planning commission was still considering adding a definition for a retreat center, among others.
Messer said she wanted to be assured taxpayers, homeowners and their values would be protected.
Nalle again summarized the steps that the township is following with the zoning ordinance and suggested attending upcoming supervisors’ meetings to see if the board decides to move forward with a public hearing.
“If they decide to recommend it on – because they could decide no, we’re not going to do this – but if they do decide to recommend it, then there will be a public meeting where everyone attending can ask questions, get information, make suggestions and come to a conclusion there. But it is a process that’s dictated to the township,” Nalle said.
Planning commission member Chris Hefner assured Messer that the zoning ordinance document would be made available to the public to review before the public hearing so residents can be informed before participating.
The Ligonier Township Planning Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
