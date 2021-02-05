The Ligonier Township Planning Commission spent nearly two hours this week combing through a proposed property maintenance code, suggesting several cuts and clarifications to the document.
The commission held a public workshop Thursday afternoon to review each section of the nearly 30-page document and discuss potential edits before it considers recommending it to the board of supervisors for adoption.
The purpose of the property maintenance code is to establish “the minimum regulations governing the conditions and maintenance of all property, buildings and structures in the township,” according to the current draft.
It’s technically part of an ordinance that will amend the Health and Safety chapter of Ligonier Township’s Code of Ordinances.
To that end, the code focuses not on property aesthetics but rather on health and safety issues, according to solicitor Michael Korns — namely problems in Ligonier Township that officials have not been able to effectively solve with the current nuisance ordinance.
“This ordinance is designed to be a health and safety ordinance,” Korns said.
The proposed property maintenance code covers items like garbage, pest control, swimming pools, high grass and noxious weeds, and maintenance of exterior property areas. Interior items are not part of its scope.
While the planning commission favored the majority of the property maintenance code as presented, members did suggest several changes as they went through the code, page by page.
The solicitor will revise some of the language under the junk motor vehicles section to mirror what is already included in the township’s nuisance ordinance.
Junk motor vehicles — defined as those without a valid registration plate or current inspection and unable to move under their own power — are not permissible outside of a building or fully enclosed structure.
An exception is when said vehicle is under repair or restoration. The nuisance ordinance allows no more than one “hobby car” at one time with a renewable permit from the township.
The planning commission also cut other sections that it felt focused on cosmetic issues, were already covered by existing ordinances or handled by other agencies, or were simply overkill.
The planning commission also elected to eliminate part of a section regarding protective treatment of exterior surfaces — including doors, windows, cornices, porches, trim, balconies, decks, and fences. It also removed several “common sense” regulations for doors, windows, gates, basement hatchways, and building security.
“How are we going to know if somebody’s window doesn’t work?” planning commission member Jim Darr asked.
Darr also questioned a provision requiring property owners to grade, stabilize and maintain their land to prevent water accumulation, soil erosion, sediment discharge and water runoff.
Ligonier Township’s stormwater management ordinance, adopted in 2020, outlines stormwater mitigation requirements for new development projects, but does not govern anything already existing.
“Being as rural as we still are. I think that if we start trying to hold homeowners accountable for stormwater drainage more so than in new construction, I think that would be overly burdensome to homeowners,” zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma said.
Planning commission member Sheila Grimm also asked if the section on high grasses and noxious weeds — only regulated in the more densely populated R-2 suburban residential and village zoning districts — should include bamboo as prohibited vegetation, given it is highly invasive and banned by ordinance in Ligonier Borough.
Nieusma pointed out that it would already qualify for another criterion of prohibited plants: exceeding a height of 10 inches.
Given the numerous references to required “sanitary conditions” in the proposed code, planning commission chairwoman Barbara Nalle suggested adding a definition for “sanitary” to the definition list.
For structural integrity problems, the commission also discussed how the zoning officer would determine a building was in violation. If needed, Nieusma said he would engage the township’s code inspector, TKL Code Inspection Services, for a professional opinion.
The planning commission also discussed what is considered defacement of property and the amount of time violators have to remedy any code issue. Other tweaks reordered some sections, corrected typos and identified numbering inconsistencies.
Under the property maintenance code, Nieusma would issue written citations to property owners who fail to comply with the code, which also includes a proposed range of fines from $50 to no more than $1,000.
“I think in general all of this should be read with the understanding of being reasonably enforced.” Korns said.
The citations would still be complaint-driven, like the existing nuisance code, but the new document would better define what is unacceptable and not require Nieusma to have the solicitor present if the case escalates to the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas.
“In the nuisance ordinance, every single complaint, we had to meet a standard nuisance. We had to bring in evidence, we had to bring in neighbors to produce evidence. The point of the property maintenance code is to have defined terms, and a defined, vetted standard of conduct that we didn’t create from scratch. This is a standardized code that you’re adopting. So, it makes that process much easier,” Korns said.
The planning commission received a first draft of the code that Korns prepared last March, in which he combined parts of the International Code Council’s 2012 International Property Maintenance Code and Penn Township’s property maintenance code, tailoring the result to Ligonier Township’s needs.
Korns explained after the meeting that the initial revisions he made to the document primarily removed sections that made the resulting code less restrictive and a better fit for a rural township like Ligonier.
He pointed out that the planning commission can choose to add other items if members feel they were missed and should be included.
Overall, the planning commission was satisfied that Thursday’s workshop was time well spent on dissecting the proposed property maintenance code.
“I spent more time reading through this than I did making my will,” Nalle said.
She also reiterated how important for it is the planning commission to know the number and types of nuisance complaints that Ligonier Township has received to understand what problems the property maintenance code is meant to address.
“I really like the idea of streamlining the process with the citations. I think that would solve a whole host of issues. But I still would like to know how many complaints, what they were, and was it something that you could do a resolution on at the time or not. It’s hard, because we’re trying to address things that we have no idea if there’s a problem,” Nalle said.
Nieusma said he recently created a new spreadsheet to better track all grievances submitted to the township and is working with assistant police Chief Michael Matrunics to gather the complaints filed with the Ligonier Valley Police Department.
Korns will incorporate all of the planning commission’s suggestions into an updated ordinance for further review later this month.
The planning commission will vote whether to recommend the revised property maintenance code to the supervisors at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.