The Ligonier Township Planning Commission has recommended zoning map changes to correct oversights made when the municipality’s current zoning ordinance was enacted in 2015.
The planning commission on Dec. 9 voted unanimously to recommend that the township’s board of supervisors approve extending the Darlington village district north across Route 30 at Longbridge.
The small residential lots and commercial enterprises around Longbridge do not confirm to the current agricultural zone and are better suited to the mixed-used village district, as zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma told the Bulletin during a telephone discussion of the planning commission meeting.
A couple parcels between the highway and Darlington Road owned by the parent company of Idlewild and SoakZone amusement park would also be switched from agricultural to highway commercial (C-2) as part of these adjustments.
Festival Fun Parks LLC owns additional wooded land west of Idlewild Hill Road, including an odd-shaped narrow tract. Changing the zoning designation would allow Idlewild and SoakZone to develop that area somehow, perhaps by adding a parking lot or shops, Nieusma said.
Arcades and amusement parks are permitted uses in the highway commercial district but would have to be approved as a conditional use or special exception if still agricultural. Idlewild and the former Timberlink golf course across Route 30 from the park are already zoned C-2.
“We’re trying to benefit, make our growth corridors a little more accessible,” Nieusma said.
The planning commission also recommended converting a Mountain Road neighborhood from agricultural to rural residential (R-1), by request of the homeowners themselves.
While the township’s zoning ordinance allows residents to individually request a zoning district change, in this case there are enough in one location to make it worthwhile for the township to consider switching them all at once, according to Nieusma.
The residents’ intent was to protect their properties from unconventional drilling operations, as oil and natural gas exploration is not permitted in residential zones in Ligonier Township. At the time of their initial request, the oil and gas amendments to the township’s zoning ordinance had not been passed, Nieusma explained.
Eight lots in total between Mountain and Kinsey Farm roads would be affected, including those owned by planning commission members Mickey Corb and Michael McCalpin, who both abstained from voting on this proposed change.
Although planning commission members Susan McBroom and Dan Weimer were absent from Thursday’s meeting, a quorum was still able to vote on this issue. The planning commission comprises five regular members and two alternates.
While the planning commission recommended the Mountain Road proposal, members also wanted Nieusma to research whether changing these homes from agricultural to R-1 would adversely affect their property tax payments. He told the Bulletin he did not believe zoning would have an impact but still planned to consult the township’s tax collector Sal Vella.
The potential Longbridge and Mountain Road zoning changes will now go to the supervisors to consider whether they want to move forward and schedule a public hearing.
These zoning map updates are the most crucial for the township to address at this time, but additional changes could follow contingent upon the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s pending approval of a new Act 537 sewage facilities plan.
As public sewer expansion would promote future development in Ligonier Township, three additional areas could potentially change from agricultural to a combination of rural residential and suburban residential (R-1 and R-2), depending on whether a new wastewater treatment plant is built, or existing ones are used.
However, it could take another year or more until the Act 537 plan is approved, Nieusma said.
In other business during its last meeting of 2021, the planning commission voted to recommend that the supervisors consider establishing a shade tree commission for Ligonier Township.
McBroom, whose current five-year term expires at year-end, was also recommended for reappointment by the supervisors at their Jan. 3 reorganization meeting.
