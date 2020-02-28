The Ligonier Township Planning Commission is satisfied with a resident’s subdivision plan as long as the zoning officer signs off on a slight setback encroachment.
Donald Laudadio wants to separate two houses he and his wife own on a one-acre tract along Darlington Road onto their own lots. The property is located in the village zoning district.
The first 0.70-acre parcel contains a two-story stone dwelling with a connected garage while the residual 0.30 acres include another two-story brick home with a separate shed.
The sole issue with the subdivision plan is that the Laudadios do not meet the required 7-foot side lot setback where the buildings meet, only by a small amount. Laudadios said the one house is about 15 inches short and the other just over two feet.
Both houses predate the township’s zoning ordinance, as one is about 100 years old, the other, 70 years old, according to Laudadio.
He presented a sketch plan to the planning commission in January seeking feedback on the setback problem and returned for its recommendation Thursday night.
It would be impossible to move either of the Laudadios’ houses, code enforcement officer Keith Ashley said.
“It would be more hardship for him not to be able to do this over a foot or two than to approve it. Sometimes these things come down to splitting hairs in practicality,” Ashley said.
The Laudadios would still own the neighboring lots, living in one home and renting out the second, as explained last month.
Planning commission chairwoman Barbara Nalle said she would feel more comfortable recommending the plan with written assurance from Ligonier Township’s zoning and community development officer, Jim Nieusma, and solicitor Michael Korns.
Neither Nieusma nor Korns attended Thursday’s meeting. Planning commission member Sheila Grimm recalled that Nieusma previously said a setback variance would not be needed.
The planning commission unanimously recommended that the board of supervisors approve the subdivision plan with the stipulation that Nieusma certify the plan in writing.
The commission also signed off on a single-lot subdivision on Matson Road to settle an estate for Emma Clark. The plan separates a 22-acre non-buildable tract from a residual 75.90 acres. One pending item from last month — clarification of a monument location — was resolved, according to Ashley.
The township received a final building plan for a new lodge and fellowship hall at the Ligonier Camp & Conference Center, Ashley reported, which the planning commission can sign as well. The supervisors granted final conditional approval of the land development earlier month pending the building plan.
All three plans will go to the supervisors for signatures at their March 10 meeting.
In other business, potential zoning ordinance amendments concerning oil and natural gas drilling are “a work in progress,” Nalle said.
The planning commission spent two hours combing through pages of suggested regulations for unconventional drilling regulations — also called hydraulic fracturing or fracking — at a public workshop last week, as the Bulletin previously reported.
However, the commission will need to review the rest of the proposed tweaks at a future work session before it makes any recommendations to the supervisors.
The planning commission’s next scheduled meeting is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26.
