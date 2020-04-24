The Ligonier Township Planning Commission has recommended approval of a subdivision plan now that the property owners have received a variance allowing them to proceed.
Following the advice of their mortgage company as they refinance their home, Donald and Concetta Laudadio want to separate two single-family houses they own on one property along Darlington Road.
However, the couple was not able to meet the minimum 7-foot side yard setback for each resulting lot required per Ligonier Township’s zoning ordinance.
A quorum of planning commission members met remotely Thursday evening to vote on the subdivision using the Zoom online conference system. Chairwoman Barbara Nalle was stationed at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex, with vice chairman Jim Darr and second alternate Michael McAlpern at their homes, and member Susan McBroom calling in via telephone.
The planning commission had previously discussed the Laudadios’ plan at its February and March meetings. Members were amenable to recommending approval subject to a setback variance between the two houses.
Each dwelling is more than a hundred years old — predating the township’s zoning laws — and the Laudadios’ property is narrow. The subdivision plan results in one house measuring just over one foot short of the required 7-foot setback and the other under three feet short.
The Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday granted the dimensional variance.
Solicitor Michael Korns had no comments to make on the subdivision, which will now proceed to the township’s board of supervisors for final approval.
The planning commission had no other business to discuss during its 10-minute meeting save Nalle’s suggestion that township staff make alternate contact information available to the public while the municipal complex is closed.
The Ligonier Township Planning Commission’s next scheduled meeting is 7 p.m. May 28.
