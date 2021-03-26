After months of fine-tuning a proposed property maintenance code for Ligonier Township, the township’s planning commission has given the document its stamp of approval.
The Ligonier Township Planning Commission on Thursday voted unanimously to recommend that the board of supervisors approve the ordinance establishing the new code, which was designed to help officials better tackle public health and safety issues in the municipality.
The planning commission was relieved to finally move the document to the supervisors for their consideration.
“Who brought the wine?” chairwoman Barbara Nalle joked, while secretary Sheila Grimm clapped.
The idea of creating a property maintenance ordinance for the township has been floating around since 2017, according to zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma, but it wasn’t until right before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out locally in spring 2020 that township officials began seriously discussing crafting one.
The planning commission started work on the ordinance last fall, moving full-speed-ahead in January.
The property maintenance code outlines unsafe conditions for building exteriors and standards for various property items and issues, from junk motor vehicles and swimming pools to garbage and insect/rodent infestation, plus general structural integrity.
The ordinance authorizes Nieusma as code enforcement officer to issue citations to residents violating its regulations.
The enforcement process would still be complaint-driven, like the township’s existing nuisance ordinance, but residents could provide Nieusma with verbal grievances instead of signed written statements, prompting his investigations.
Ligonier Township manager Terry Carcella, who attended the meeting remotely via Zoom, said he was thrilled that the ordinance is moving to the supervisors for a vote.
“This is very well-needed in the township. This is part of our plan to get rid of the blight and the junk and we need this to move forward to get grant dollars to take down dilapidated structures. So, this is very important for us to move forward here,” Carcella said.
The planning commission spent nearly two hours reviewing the property maintenance ordinance at a public workshop in early February and also tweaked it during a follow-up committee meeting.
Between those two sessions, the planning commission removed references to interior spaces, eliminated repetitive sections, and cut language that either focused on aesthetic issues or covered items addressed by existing ordinances. The commission’s edits reduced the ordinance’s size — the resulting document is 17 pages long.
Planning commission members said they were satisfied that the final draft reflected all of their suggestions.
“We streamlined it. We kept in all the really important things and eliminated a lot of redundancies and things that would be really difficult to enforce,” Grimm said after the meeting.
The property maintenance code is part of an ordinance that amends the Health and Safety chapter of Ligonier Township’s Code of Ordinances. The ordinance is generally a combination of sections from the International Code Council’s 2012 International Property Maintenance Code and Penn Township’s property maintenance code, but customized for Ligonier Township, as solicitor Michael Korns explained at previous meetings.
The Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development provided no comments following its review of the property maintenance ordinance, according to Nieusma.
The supervisors at their April 13 meeting will decide whether to schedule a public hearing on the ordinance, which is required before they can consider enacting it.
Korns thanked township staff for addressing clerical issues, and the planning commission for collaborating on the ordinance.
“This version I do believe covered all of the changes that we made at the workshop. I’m just glad we were able to move this forward. Thank you to everybody on the planning commission for all their work on this and staff. It’s a big undertaking. Obviously, it still needs to be approved by the supervisors, but I think it’s going to be a real win for the township,” Korns said.
In other business, the planning commission also recommended approval of two minor subdivision plans, the first for a family who wishes to sell a late relative’s home while retaining land for recreational use.
Beth Price Leone’s plan separates an existing house on her late mother’s nearly eight-acre estate along State Route 271. The family is fixing up the home with plans to sell it, but they want to keep about six acres of residual property for camping, surveyor Art Kromel explained.
The second plan subdivides a 1.23-acre lot from Raymond Graham’s more than 35-acre property along Ross Road and adds it to neighbor Michael Hootman’s property.
Nieusma said both subdivisions were reviewed by township staff and sewage enforcement officer Mike D’Arrigo. The supervisors will also vote whether to approve both plans next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.