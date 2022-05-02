Plans to add a new Dollar General in Ligonier Township are inching forward, thanks to the planning commission’s recommendations of two modifications for the future store.
However, some residents and commission members still have questions and concerns over the store’s proposed location near Mill Creek.
The Ligonier Township Planning Commission at its April 28 meeting voted to recommend conditional approval of two requested site plan modifications from the municipality’s subdivision and land development ordinance (SALDO) that GTB Realty Corp. – Dollar General’s separate real estate division – needs to build the retail store on Route 271 in Waterford.
First, the company asked to place the loading area – a set of metal double doors – at the front of the store rather than at the side or rear per the SALDO, because the floodplain along the property’s southern boundary would restrict delivery trucks’ ability to maneuver and unload on those sides of the building.
The planning commission agreed to this change, under the condition that GTB Realty secures three pending approvals: a finalized developer’s agreement with letter of credit, a highway occupancy permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit from the Westmoreland Conservation District for stormwater discharge and erosion and sedimentation controls.
Zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma noted that several other existing businesses in the area have a front loading zone.
GBT also offered to plant trees and shrubbery along the parking lot perimeter in lieu of installing a required interior landscape island, given the limited available parking area and the island presenting an obstacle for semi-trucks.
The planning commission also recommended this SALDO modification and liked the suggestion from GBT Realty Senior Vice President of Net Lease Development Bob Gage to possibly construct two sides of the building with red brick and the other two sides with metal to improve aesthetics.
Solicitor Dan Hudock advised the planning commission that it has the discretion to grant these modifications under the SALDO after considering whether they would alter the character of the surrounding neighborhood.
While the commission could request specific building materials, the developer would not be bound to that, according to Hudock.
Gage first presented the planning commission in February with a preliminary land development plan for a 10,640-square-foot Dollar General on 2.7 acres owned by James and Christy Boyd about 1,500 feet east of the state Routes 271/711 intersection.
Since then, the developer has addressed two rounds of reviews by The EADS Group, the township’s engineering firm, satisfied comments from Westmoreland County’s planning department, and has no further action required for its sanitary sewer plan.
The store would be served by public water and have an on-lot septic tank and field with an alternate location for a second backup system per state law for commercial operations. Gage previously explained that building and parking lot stormwater runoff would be captured by two detention ponds and released at a slower rate.
The Dollar General land development plan will be on the township board of supervisors’ agenda at its May 10 meeting, although GBT Realty is still awaiting the three pending approvals.
“Again, I want to reiterate that this is all subject to the approval of everything that you have waiting to hear back from. And if those don’t go through, they can’t move forward. So this is not a completely done deal,” planning commission chairwoman Barbara Nalle told Gage.
While the other five regular and alternate members voted to move the land development plan to the supervisors, planning commission members Mickey Corb and Susan McBroom both abstained from voting. McBroom cited a conflict of interest but did not elaborate further after the meeting.
Corb was concerned about the potential for stormwater runoff to infiltrate Mill Creek, a Class A trout stream, from a development on a property known to have flooded in the past.
“Are you happy with it never contaminating the creek?” Corb asked EADS engineer Ben Faas.
“They meet the floodplain ordinance,” Faas answered.
Corb emphasized the importance of having clean water and suggested that the supervisors consider a future change in the township’s laws not to allow wetlands to be sold for commercial purposes. While there are two regions marked on the land survey as wetlands, the developer will leave them intact and build around them, according to Nieusma.
Gage explained that every Dollar General store site is developed around the individual site conditions and the company is required to design this specific site to meet 100-year flood scenarios.
“I tend to agree with what [Mickey] is saying. The point is, we know that it’s going to flood at some point. It has before. I’ve seen that field under water. But we’ve got the permits. Our hands are tied with that, except you tell the supervisors and they also know that it will flood and that it will then contaminate the stream. That is Mickey’s worry. That’s all of our worries. But we can’t do anything about that – John can,” planning commission member Jim Darr said, pointing to supervisor John Beaufort, who attended the meeting.
Barbara Nalle, planning commission chairwoman, acknowledged Corb’s remarks as well as comments from residents Annie Cassler Stewart and Jim Stewart, who live across from the proposed Dollar General site.
Annie Stewart spoke about the company’s business model, its employee wages and part-time hours, asking the planning commission to consider the store’s potential impact on the direction of the Ligonier community.
“I’m not anti-business, I just want what’s good for Ligonier Township. And I ask you all to consider the business model going forward, because once we go there, we’re open to anything,” she said.
Jim Stewart, who serves as an alternate member on the zoning hearing board, recognized that township officials might not legally be able to say no to opportunities, but urged them to preserve and protect what makes Ligonier special.
“I don’t think Dollar General is what Ligonier is,” Stewart said.
The township also received a letter from the Loyalhanna Watershed Association regarding the proposed Dollar General, according to Nalle.
“I want to acknowledge the residents here that have some very valid questions about the whole project. And I think they are valid. And as this moves forward, our hands are tied because that’s beyond what we have the authority to address,” Nalle said, pointing out that the planning commission can’t rule on items subject to outside state and county agencies.
“As this process moves forward, I think there will be an opportunity to allow the citizens and the residents to address this at a public meeting once it gets to that point,” she added.
In other business, the planning commission also breezed through four subdivision plans, recommending that the supervisors grant final approval of all.
The first subdivision moves the boundary between two adjoining parcels Lynn Watkins owns on Route 271 in Waterford, after it was discovered that the existing division runs through a commercial building.
The new property line would separate a residence from the former Watkins Market, which has sat vacant for several years but now has a buyer interested in opening another retail establishment there, according to Nieusma. The lots would continue to share a septic system, which is permitted by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection as long as an agreement is in place.
Kale Partners owns almost 2.5 acres that span Binkey Road and plans to sell the majority of the property containing several existing dwellings and sheds but wants to retain a small slice on the northern side of the street to prevent parking use.
That subdivision would attach the 0.40-acres as a side-lot addition to another Kale Partners-owned property nearby.
Douglas Dick plans to equally divide a nearly 28-acre landlocked tract located off of Nature Run Road, attach one half to his adjacent property, and convey the other half to neighbors Demetrios and Kathleen Patrinos.
Dick bought the vacant wooded land near Laughlintown, which was formerly owned by Ligonier Borough, during a public auction in January.
The last subdivision separates a little over six acres from David and Patricia Piper’s nearly 18-acre property off of Binkey Road as a stand-alone silvicultural buffer to be conveyed to one of their children.
The odd-sized tract of about 11.5 acres will be combined with the couple’s neighboring property. As the overall property straddles Ligonier and Cook townships, the plan will also go to Westmoreland County’s planning division for review on behalf of Cook Township.
The planning commission’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
