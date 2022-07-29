When Ligonier Township’s current zoning ordinance was enacted in 2015, the goal was to have a new, legal ordinance in place as quickly as possible, with the expectation that future improvements could be made as needed.

Now, more than seven years after the original ordinance was passed, the Ligonier Township Planning Commission wants to continue to fine-tune the municipality’s zoning laws and be proactive in addressing potential issues rather than reactive.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.