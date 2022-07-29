When Ligonier Township’s current zoning ordinance was enacted in 2015, the goal was to have a new, legal ordinance in place as quickly as possible, with the expectation that future improvements could be made as needed.
Now, more than seven years after the original ordinance was passed, the Ligonier Township Planning Commission wants to continue to fine-tune the municipality’s zoning laws and be proactive in addressing potential issues rather than reactive.
The planning commission’s first step Thursday was to unanimously vote to recommend that the township’s board of supervisors impose a moratorium on new advertising billboards, subject to a legal opinion from its solicitor, Dan Hudock.
The planning commission’s proposal was prompted by questions raised from a zoning hearing board decision made earlier this year that revealed apparent weaknesses in the zoning ordinance.
The township’s zoning hearing board in March granted a special exception for a 250-square-foot static advertising billboard at Ligonier Self Storage and Ligonier Dry Cleaners along Route 271 in Waterford.
Zoning hearing board chairman Scott Gongaware told the planning commission that the board initially felt it could deny the request based on the general provisions and community development objectives in the zoning ordinance, which include preserving scenic views and agricultural land, encouraging the most appropriate land use, conserving open space, and minimizing pollution from various sources.
“[A billboard] does dramatically change the complexion of that rural small business district. And you could imagine if you even placed them every thousand feet. A thousand feet is not that great of a distance. You could have a tremendous amount of activity once people realize that maybe there’s some money to be made renting advertising space,” Gongaware said.
However, zoning hearing board solicitor Mark Sorice advised members that they had to rule based on the specific provisions outlined for billboards, or else their decision would be challenged in court, according to Gongaware.
While the pertinent billboard section restricts their size to a maximum of 250 square feet and their proximity to other billboards to a minimum of 1,000 feet and addresses visibility obstruction, it doesn’t regulate lighting intensity or duration or even include any of the general objections Gongaware mentioned.
“Even though we felt that it clearly would be able to be denied based on the generalities, the broad statements within the ordinance, the specific statements weren’t detailed enough to give us reason to say that’s really not the best thing for that part of the neighborhood,” Gongaware said.
Gongaware had penned a letter to the supervisors on behalf of the zoning hearing board listing the concerns that arose over the billboard ruling. In turn, the supervisors in June directed the planning commission to review that section of the zoning ordinance and provide its recommendations.
Township manager Michael Strelic and supervisor vice chairman John Beaufort also weighed in on possible ways to further regulate billboards, their size, content and illumination – questions the group determined would be best answered by the township’s solicitor.
“Can we restrict the lighting? Can we restrict the size like John suggested? Can we restrict the advertisements to local businesses only? I would like to hear what our legal standing is on this,” planning commission member Sheila Grimm said.
The idea to place a temporary suspension on installing future billboards until this zoning issue is resolved arose as an interim solution.
While other zoning hearing board appeals have been pretty boilerplate, the billboard special exception request was the first one the board ran into that got its attention, according to Gongaware.
To avoid a continuum of public hearings for multiple zoning ordinance amendments, planning commission chairwoman Barbara Nalle suggested a broader review of Ligonier Township’s zoning laws.
“There’s issues that are going to come out of nowhere that we don’t even think about, because we don’t know. We don’t know what the questions are. My personal recommendation is that we have a professional review and comparison to other like-sized townships of what we need to be looking at to stay up to date,” Nalle said.
Other uses that the planning commission could examine are marijuana dispensaries, as Strelic suggested, as well as tiny houses. Planning commission member Susan McBroom said she has fielded quite a few calls from the public about the downsized living space trend.
Vice chairman Jim Darr also reminded the planning commission that former zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma previously proposed a series of zoning map revisions that remain in limbo.
Those changes include: extending the Darlington village district north across Route 30 at Longbridge; switching a couple parcels from agricultural to highway commercial (C-2) west of Idlewild Hill Road that are owned by Festival Fun Parks, the parent company of Idlewild and SoakZone amusement park; and converting a Mountain Road neighborhood from agricultural to rural residential (R-1).
The planning commission acknowledged that the supervisors would have to be on board with more comprehensive changes to the zoning ordinance other than the billboard issue – and spending the money to pursue them – before it can move forward.
In other business, the planning commission also agreed to sign a letter of support for Ligonier Township’s pending application for a 2023 Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development, and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
As the county program previously funded the first phase of a water line replacement along Deeds Road, the township is eyeing the second of three phases of that project as another CDBG candidate.
The Ligonier Township Planning Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.