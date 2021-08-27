Ligonier Township’s planning commission had a solo agenda item to address at its regular meeting this month — a land transfer to resolve a property line misunderstanding between a landowner near Laughlintown and Rolling Rock Farms.
The commission on Thursday unanimously recommended approval of the subdivision plan, which separates a tenth of an acre from the Mellon Bank-owned property at 3096 Route 381 and conveys it to neighbors Albert and Nancy Muse.
The Muses are purchasing the land after paving it to create a parking area, inadvertently believing it to be within their property’s boundaries. The couple owns seven acres and a home near the Route 30 intersection. The EADS Group prepared the survey showing the paved side lot addition, which has a non-building waiver. The subdivision doesn’t affect any existing utilities, according to Ligonier Township zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma.
The planning commission agreed with the simple subdivision, voting 5-0 to recommend that the board of supervisors approve the plan. Members Mickey Corb and Dan Weimer were absent.
The commission had no other new or old business to discuss during its four-minute session, save to remind Nieusma of its desire to schedule a group driving tour of Ligonier Township. Its next meeting is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.